Medford, Ore. — Bicoastal Media's 19th annual radiothon hosted by Q100.3 and 107.5 FM is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by the end of the day today. "We've been doing it for 19 years, and I've been doing it for all but one. It's the greatest two days every year, I look forward to every year that I raising money for St. Jude," said Bryce Burtner, host of Q100.3. "The last thing that needs to be heard is that your child has cancer."

MEDFORD, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO