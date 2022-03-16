Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Management Presents at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2022 (Transcript)

The Southern Company is one of America's largest utility companies with one of the highest yields in the industry. In the past few days, I have discussed two utility companies. A high-yield utility that I own, called Duke Energy (DUK), and a lower-yield alternative with more growth named Xcel Energy (XEL), which I also own. In this article, I'm going to discuss a higher-yield option that I've discussed in 2021 as well: The Southern Company (SO). The company has one of the highest yields in the industry and a very boring historic performance when it comes to capital gains. However, the company does generate a lot of value as dividend growth is satisfying while the balance sheet continues to be rock-solid despite accelerating investments to get rid of the company's "polluting" energy sources. In this article, I invite you to take a look at my comments as I do believe that the parent company of i.e., Georgia Power is a great investment for people looking for high income in general, or the ones wanting to add some yield to their dividend growth portfolios.

