Shanell's Playhouse coming soon to Sugar Land

In early summer, Postino WineCafe will open its doors at the LaCenterra, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy. Its menu features light bites, such as meatballs and goat cheese, filet and chicken skewers and sweet potato wedges, charcuterie boards and bruschetta spreads with varying toppings. The restaurant will also offer soups, salads, paninis and desserts. It also offers libations such as beer on tap, in bottles and cans, and an extensive wine program. The Cinco Ranch location will feature a hand-crafted wall art installation, eclectic artwork, an expansive patio and open-air bar. www.postinowinecafe.com/cincoranch.
Comments / 0