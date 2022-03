Gaming is a pretty huge industry. One of its biggest parts is handheld gaming, which is surprisingly complex with the new Steam Deck about to enter the scene, crowding an already interesting market, especially given the differences between the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. You’ll probably still want to pick up a Nintendo Switch for one of the best handheld gaming experiences out there, and Digital Trends has managed to snag a great deal from Daily Steals. If you use the Digital Trends code DTSWCH when checking out, you can get the Nintendo Switch for just $280 instead of the retail price of $349, and it comes with free shipping in the U.S.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO