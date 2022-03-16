ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Ohio governor defends signing permitless carry law

By Tom Bosco
22 WSBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine insists he’s still on the side of law enforcement, despite signing a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, over their strong objection. The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police had...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
The Blade

Editorial: Veto concealed carry bill

Gov. Mike DeWine should veto a bill to allow carrying concealed firearms without a license. The bill, S.B. 215, is both unnecessary and dangerous. Much of the law enforcement community opposes the bill.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Best and Worst Gun Laws

As the only country in the world whose constitution enshrines the right to keep and bear arms without restrictions, it’s no surprise the United States is absolutely saturated with guns. The country is a global outlier in private firearm ownership. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population but its people possess almost 40% […]
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Guns#Second Amendment#Mental Health Issues#Wsyx#Dayton#Democrats#Republicans#Conservatives
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
Reason.com

How Texas Women Are Circumventing the State's New Abortion Law

Mail-order pills and trips out of state are helping Texas women who want to terminate a pregnancy but can't under the state's new abortion restrictions. The controversial Texas law bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which means just a few weeks after conception and before many women may know they're pregnant. Researchers found that in the first month after the law was passed, abortions in Texas were down 49.8 percent from the same month the previous year.
TEXAS STATE
Vogue Magazine

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Just Declared Open Season on Trans Youths

The latest in a long line of attacks on the existence, freedom, and dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals in the U.S. was waged on Wednesday, when Texas governor Greg Abbott officially directed state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for trans youths as “child abuse.” In a letter to the state’s department of family and protective services, Abbott defined gender-affirming treatments for transgender children—including gender-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications—as “abusive procedures.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
WAAY-TV

Huntsville gun store owner talks about permitless carry law

Alabama is the latest state to allow residents to carry a concealed gun without a permit. The state is now the 22nd to allow permitless carry. The owner of Larry's Pistol & Pawn says he's in favor of the bill. He says the bill protects an American right. "It’s really...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WOKV

Permitless gun carry laws draw opposition from law enforcement

NEW YORK — Alabama became the latest state to remove permit requirements to carry a concealed gun in public, as multiple states debate similar measures this session. Known as "permitless carry" or "constitutional carry" legislation, the bills have been roundly criticized by police and gun control advocates, who argue that removing permits poses a safety risk to citizens and officers. Proponents, meanwhile, claim that the permitting process is too onerous and that the laws ensure Second Amendment rights.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy