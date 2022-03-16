Hundreds of gallons of gas stolen

HIGH POINT — Police are investigating the theft of hundreds of gallons of gasoline from a northwest High Point convenience store earlier this week.

More than 400 gallons of gas, worth about $1,200, was taken from the Bizzy Bee in the 3800 block of N. Main Street at the intersection with Skeet Club Road, a High Point Police Department report said. The theft was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time, Capt. Patrick O’Toole told The High Point Enterprise.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.