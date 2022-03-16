Early voting schedules set for primary

TRIAD — Early voting polling places have been set for the spring primary for voters in the greater High Point area.

Early voting, known formally as one-stop absentee voting, begins April 28 and concludes May 14 leading into primary election day, May 17.

In Guilford County, two High Point sites will be among the eight early voting polls across the county: at the Roy Culler Jr. Senior Center in the former Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive and Deep River Recreation Center at 1529 Skeet Club Road.

Early voting in High Point and the rest of Guilford County will take place weekdays from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. April 28 through May 13. There will be three weekend days for early voting: Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, and Saturday, May 14, all from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

In the primary election in 2018, the Guilford County Board of Elections’ two early voting sites in High Point were at Washington Terrace Park and Oakview Recreation Center. Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said the new High Point sites for this spring’s primary are more accommodating.

“From a size point of view we’ve increased our capacity,” Collicutt told The High Point Enterprise.

The Guilford elections board also has added more voting hours — four years ago during the primary, polls were open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In Davidson County, the local early voting site remains at the Thomasville Public Library, 14 Randolph St. Early voting will take place weekdays from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. April 28 through May 13. There will be two Saturdays for early voting: May 7 and May 14, both from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The local Randolph County early voting site remains at the Randolph Community Services Building, 213 Balfour Drive in Archdale. Early voting will take place weekdays from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. April 28 through May 13. There will be two weekend days for early voting: Sunday, May 1, from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Anyone who wants to cast a ballot early can same-day register and vote.

Voters must cast an early ballot in the county in which they reside. For example, someone who lives in northeastern Davidson County near the Guilford County line can’t vote at one of the polling places in High Point.

Winners from the primary elections and other candidates who didn’t face primaries will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

