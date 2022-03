New York has received $119M in federal rent relief funding from the U.S. Treasury Department, well below the $1.6B Gov. Kathy Hochul asked for in January. The $119M that the federal government has promised New York for rent relief is significantly more than the $27.2M the state received last year but far below the figure lawmakers say they need to make a difference, Crain’s New York Business reported.

