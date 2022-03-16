ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

12 Great Designs that Sparked Joy from the 2022 Inspired Home Show at McCormick Place

By Marielle Bokor
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was March, 2020. We’d just finished covering C2E2 and were anticipating a return to McCormick Place for the annual International Home and Housewares Show, newly redubbed the Inspired Home Show. We’ve been covering this gargantuan global look at trends and innovations in housewares since Third Coast Review’s inception and beyond....

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Daily South

Grandma's Floral Sofa is Back in Style—No Reupholstery Required

While few can argue the appeal of Joanna Gaines's all-neutral farmhouse style, there's nothing quite like the nostalgic comfort of Nana's floral couch. Thanks to grandmillennials, a term used for mid-20 to late-30 somethings with an affinity for antiques combined with a desire for self-expression, chintz-like floral patterns are back and dare we say, better than ever?
INTERIOR DESIGN
ELLE DECOR

16 Viral TikTok Home Decor Accessories Under $50

When it comes to adding your personality and style into your home, the finishing touches are what make your hard work look complete. We know, it seems overwhelming (and expensive!) to dive into decoration mode after you’ve finally finished all the big renovation projects, but fear not: that’s where TikTok comes in. There’s a whole world of interior design on TikTok, but one of the best corners of the app to find inspiration are home styling videos. TikToker users love to show how they add their personal touch to anything—a shelf, a coffee table, an accent wall—you name it, they’re styling it. The amazing finds are also all about convenience and accessibility, so most of the home decor accessories you see on TikTok are available on sites like Amazon and Walmart. That means fast (usually free) shipping and affordable prices. In that spirit, we kept everything on this list under $50.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joy, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
ETOnline.com

Amazon Added a Collection of Its Most Functional Storage Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces

Following its small-space furniture store, Amazon launched a section of multipurpose furniture items that is packed with storage-friendly finds starting at just $26. Perhaps you have a small room that you've been struggling to decorate because of its proportions. Or maybe you live in a one-bedroom apartment that makes fitting all the furniture you want seem physically impossible. Although it can be a struggle to style small living spaces, it isn't impossible.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Zakarian
Apartment Therapy

What’s the Difference Between Thrifting, Antiquing, and Vintage Shopping?

The past two years have been good to the secondhand economy. Thrift shopping has gone from a catchy 2013 pop song to the way to find everything from a perfectly grandmillennial floral sofa or an almost-new Le Creuset, to a slim-lined Parsons-style desk. But so many terms get thrown around in one secondhand bucket — thrifting, vintage shopping, antiquing, estate sale hunting — what do they all mean? Can they be used interchangeably, and if not, what are their differences? And how do you start your own secondhand love affair?
RETAIL
Third Coast Review

Preview: Post-Apocalyptic No Place Like Home Is a Farm Game With a Talking Chicken

I’ve played a lot of farming games in the vein of Stardew Valley lately. No Place Like Home is another such game, but it changes up its theme a little bit. Sure, you’re still given a dilapidated farm that you have to reclaim—but that’s mostly because humanity gave up on Earth to move to Mars. Earth was just too damned filthy. Now it’s your job to rebuild with (kinda) futuristic tools, and under the guidance of a talking chicken.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Mccormick Place#Camping#Waffle Maker#Waffle Iron#Great Designs
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 3/3 and Beyond

We’re all looking for something to do on the weekend, with pandemic numbers slowing down and it feeling a little more normal to go out. Especially since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse). However the mandate, many venues are keeping...
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: A Stacked Cast Elevates Family Squares Above its Zoom-Filmed Family Meetings

Another example of pure pandemic cinema is this week’s release of Family Squares, a lightweight but often quite funny work from director and co-writer (with Brad Morris) Stephanie Laing (Irreplaceable You, many episodes of “Veep”), which tells the story of the Worth family in the immediate aftermath of the death of matriarch Grandma Mabel (June Squibb). After her hospice nurse (Zoë Chao) sets up a Zoom call with the entire family to be with Mabel as she passes away, her funeral director/estate attorney (Sam Richardson) plays the family a series of pre-recorded video messages from Mabel in which she blows up family secrets and teases more to come in future installments, forcing her dysfunctional offspring to settle old grievances and open up to each other in ways they haven’t in years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KATU.com

Home Design Ideas for Less

March is Money Month at Apartment Therapy, and today Danielle Blundell, Home Designer for Apartment Therapy talked about how to get a designer look for less! Click here for more information about Danielle. 1. Add period charm back into your place with budget-friendly finds. Designer decorated spaces usually have fantastic...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Third Coast Review

Review: A Valentine’s Weekend Made Perfect by Current Joys

Current Joys, the incredible project of Nick Rattigan, brought Valentine’s day early to Thalia Hall on Saturday night with their heart wrenching tunes about love, heartbreak, and all the emotions in between. Rattigan’s sold out return to Chicago was packed with enthusiastic fans ready to have their hearts broken while dancing to some of their pleasantly upbeat yet depressing songs & lyrics. Eager for his headlining performance, Rattigan made an early cameo appearance with the opening band, Dark Tea. One of their members couldn’t make it so Rattigan took that as an opportunity to charm his fans before his set.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
324
Followers
2K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy