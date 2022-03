The News: A new study from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) found that federal interventions in the housing market, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, served to raise the price of an average Wisconsin home by as much as $11,000. As the cost of an average home in Wisconsin continues to rise to $240,000, the federal eviction moratorium is responsible for more than $3,000 of the increase, and the mortgage forbearance program is responsible for as much as $11,000.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO