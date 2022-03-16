Netflix brings Volodymyr Zelenskyy's show 'Servant of the People' to US

"Servant of the People," the television show that arguably propelled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to office, is now available on Netflix in the United States.

"You asked and it's back," the streaming service wrote in a tweet Wednesday, announcing the return of the series.

The satirical comedy features Zelenskyy as a high school history teacher who unexpectedly becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral.

The Ukrainian President then left the show after three seasons, only to launch a political party named after it – Servant of the People – and win the 2019 presidential election by a landslide.

According to BBC , Zelensky won by 73% with incumbent Petro Poroshenko trailing behind with 24%.

"I will never let you down," Zelensky told celebrating supporters after his victory, the news outlet reported.

In a matter of three years Zelenskyy has evolved from actor to dedicated leader of Ukraine who is now navigating a war with Russia . He has become a household name since Russia's incursion into Ukraine, frequently taking to social media to inspire his people, put on a strong face for his country and give important updates on the invasion.

