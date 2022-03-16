ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Kennedy, Diamondbacks finalize $4.75M, 1-year contract

PHOENIX (AP) — Ian Kennedy and the Diamondbacks finalized a $4..75 million, one-year contract on Wednesday that returns the right-hander to Arizona.

Kennedy gets a $4.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $4 million club option for 2023 with a $250,000 buyout.

The 37-year-old had a 3.82 ERA over four seasons with Arizona from 2010-13 and finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2011, when he was 21-4 with a 2.88 ERA.

Kennedy was 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA last year in 44 relief appearances for Texas and Philadelphia.

He likely will be in Arizona's bullpen this time around. He has a 3.98 ERA with 56 saves in 134 games since moving to the bullpen in 2019.

Kennedy is the second veteran reliever the Diamondbacks have added during the offseason. The team signed right-hander Mark Melancon before the lockout and he's expected to be the team's closer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

