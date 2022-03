GREEN BAY — If there is any conceivable silver lining to trading away one of the Green Bay Packers’ greatest players in their storied history — which is precisely what general manager Brian Gutekunst called wide receiver Davante Adams in Friday afternoon’s official announcement of the colossal trade that went down less than 24 hours earlier — it’s that the move frees up more than $20 million in much-needed salary-cap space for Gutekunst to work on roster-building.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO