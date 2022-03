It’s a simple bill, and a short one, too: The Lifetime Income for Employees Act, or the LIFE Act, introduced back in mid-February as HR 6746, has one objective: to enable employers to default their employees’ 401(k) investments not just in the (by now) traditional “target date” funds but also in annuity contracts. Specifically, for any employer who chooses to do so, the legislation would permit them to automatically allocate as much as 50% of an employee’s contributions to an annuity contract, as long as the employee is able to transfer those investments out again within 180 days of the contribution.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO