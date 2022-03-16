ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hagler sets sights on winning more races, another IMSA title

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Taylor Hagler last season became only the second woman in IMSA sports car history to win the championship,...

Felix Rosenqvist earns much-needed pole at slick Texas track

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist earned a much-needed pole in qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway, where IndyCar is desperately trying to develop a second passing lane in what could be the final race between the series and the track. Roseqnqvist turned a lap at 221.110 mph and the mark stood as 16 drivers tried to knock him off the pole. Scott McLaughlin was the final driver to qualify and just missed bumping the Swede from the top starting spot. Sunday’s race is the 35th for IndyCar at Texas, but the contract expires after the event.
19-year-old Corey Heim wins NASCAR Truck race at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Nineteen-year-old Georgian Corey Heim raced to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting a push from the lapped machine of John Hunter Nemechek to deny Chandler Smith a second straight win. Coming off a victory at Las Vegas, Smith — another 19-year-old from the Peach State — took the white flag with the lead on the outside, just ahead of Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Heim hugging the line at the bottom the track. Nemechek, also racing for KBM, looked as if he was going to follow Smith, only to dart suddenly to the inside to follow Heim. That was all the youngster needed to zip by Smith and take the checkered flag. Ben Rhodes was second, 0173 seconds behind.
Leclerc takes pole for Bahrain GP ahead of champ Verstappen

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has stunned Formula One champion Max Verstappen by taking a brilliant pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Verstappen was .015 seconds ahead of Leclerc on the last time split but the Red Bull star lost time to finish .123 seconds behind as his old teenage karting rival clinched his 10th pole position. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton made up ground for Mercedes on his final run but starts from fifth behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. in third. Hamilton says “Those guys ahead of us are on another level at the moment.”
Jackie Chan DC Racing to enter IMSA in 2023

Jackie Chan DC Racing, having found success in sports car racing championships around the world, will launch an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program in 2023. The team has an eight-year track record of success in the WEC, ELMS, ALMS, and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans that it is looking to extend into the IMSA paddock as a full-time entrant next season.
Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillacs out front in critical IMSA Sebring night practice

In Thursday’s all-important night practice session for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, it was all Cadillac and all Chip Ganassi Racing at the front of the DPi field, with Sebastien Bourdais posting the quickest time in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac he’s sharing with Renger van der Zande and Ryan Hunter-Reay.
Set to finish out suspension, A’s CF Laureano eager to play

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Oakland Athletics outfielders Ramón Laureano and Christian Pache met in the offseason in their hometown of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. They trained together, unexpectedly became teammates and are now developing a mentor-mentee relationship. The 23-year-old Pache was acquired this week from Atlanta in a prospect-filled package for star first baseman Matt Olson. Laureano started in center field in the Cactus League opener. He’s allowed to play in exhibition games amid his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned drug in 2021. Laureano will miss the first month of the regular season while completing his penalty.
"Chaos" in Cup practice at revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway

After just 50 minutes of practice Saturday afternoon, NASCAR Cup Series drivers were using words like “chaos” to describe the racing at the new Atlanta Motor Speedway. With a redesign and reprofile, officials accomplished turning Atlanta from a mile-and-a-half to an intermediate superspeedway. Pack racing. Tight corners. Short...
