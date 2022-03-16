ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan women enter NCAA Tournament at hoops program’s peak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kim Barnes Arico left her close-knit family in New York and New Jersey...

Idaho8.com

Two cheerleaders free trapped ball during March Madness game

The March Madness show-down between the University of Indiana and Saint Mary’s College on March 17 came to a halt after the ball became lodged between the backboard and shot clock. But two creative cheerleaders from Indiana sprang into action to rescue the ball after several failed attempts to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

No. 1 Stanford thrilled to be home again in NCAA Tournament

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Francesca Belibi and Lacie Hull got talking the other day as Stanford prepared for the NCAA Tournament about just how special it is to be back hosting the first and second rounds on campus again.It’s been a while. Three years, in fact, and Belibi wasn’t even around yet. The top-seeded, reigning champion Cardinal will host a second-round game Sunday against Kansas after Belibi dunked in a rout of Montana State to open the team’s title defense Friday night.
STANFORD, CA
Idaho8.com

Krzyzewski, Izzo set for final meeting in NCAA tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo are preparing for their final matchup as coaches. The Blue Devils and Spartans play Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s West Region. Krzyzewski is in his final tournament after announcing this will be his last season. That makes the matchup a farewell to a frequent nonconference series between coaching friends with a combined 20 Final Fours and six NCAA titles. Izzo says the game feels “bigger than normal” and he expects “weird emotions” on both sidelines. The winner advances to next week’s Sweet 16 in San Francisco.
GREENVILLE, SC
Idaho8.com

Sheldon scores 25, Ohio St. tops Missouri St. 63-56 in NCAAs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon had 25 points and five steals, and No. 6 seed Ohio State overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat 11th seed Missouri State 63-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Sheldon made 10 of 12 free throws for the Buckeyes, who didn’t take the lead for good until Taylor Mikesell hit a 3-pointer form the left corner to make it 54-52 with 3:10 left. Brice Calip scored 15 points for Missouri State, getting them as close as 58-56 with 41 seconds left. Ifunanya Nwachukwu grabbed 17 rebounds for Missouri State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Idaho8.com

Martin, Kansas hold off Creighton 79-72 for another Sweet 16

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Remy Martin scored 20 points, Ochai Agbaji put Kansas ahead for good with his first basket early in the second half, and the Jayhawks held off Creighton 79-72 to advance to the Sweet 16. Martin hadn’t led top-seeded Kansas in scoring all season as the fifth-year senior battled a sore knee. He’s now done it in both NCAA Tournament games. The short-handed Bluejays stayed close with an uncharacteristically hot showing from 3-point range. One of the worst teams in the country from beyond the arc, ninth-seeded Creighton went 12 of 28. Arthur Kaluma’s 24 points led the Bluejays. Kansas will face Providence in the Sweet 16.
FORT WORTH, TX
Idaho8.com

Lady Vols beat Buffalo 80-67, perfect in NCAA home openers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexus Dye scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Tennessee Lady Vols held off No. 13 seed Buffalo 80-67 to remain perfect opening an NCAA Tournament on their own floor. Tennessee improved to 24-0 in the first round at home. The Lady Vols’ first game here since 2018 was much tighter than any of the orange-clad fans wanted. The Lady Vols will play either Oregon or 12th-seeded Belmont in the second round Monday for a berth in the Wichita Region semifinal. Buffalo snapped a nine-game winning streak overall and a two-game streak in the first round of this tournament.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Idaho8.com

One $hining Moment: Players can cash in on NCAA success

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — This March Madness, players can monetize their one shining moments. The NCAA lifted its ban last summer on athletes earning money off their name, image and likeness. Since then all kinds of business opportunities have sprung up from modest online endorsement deals to national sponsorship campaigns. March Madness is a chance for new stars to emerge, such as New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen. By Friday night, there were T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts available for purchase online with a graphic of Allen, the words “BYE BYE” and the score and date of the Aggies’ first NCAA Tournament victory since 1993. And Allen was getting a cut of the sales.
BUFFALO, NY
Idaho8.com

Holmes leads sharp-shooting Hoosiers past Charlotte, 85-51

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 19 points to lead Indiana to an 85-51 victory over Charlotte Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Serving as hosts for the first time in the women’s tournament, the third-seeded Hoosiers (23-8) used a 22-2 run across a nearly six-minute first-half stretch to blow the game open. Aleksa Gulbe scored the final five in the spurt to make it 33-13 with 6:44 remaining in the half. The lead never dipped below 20 in the second half as Holmes scored 15 of her points after halftime. Octavia Jett-Wilson’s 19 points led the 49ers (22-9), who shot 37%.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Idaho8.com

Top seed Louisville, No. 9 Gonzaga battle for Sweet 16 spot

Louisville moved past its painful collapse in the conference tournament to dominate its NCAA Tournament opener. The top-seeded Cardinals aim to keep going against a ninth-seeded Gonzaga squad determined to pull off an upset. Louisville hosts the Bulldogs in Sunday’s second-round game. The Cardinals are seeking their 11th Sweet 16 appearance in 15 years under coach Jeff Walz and fifth in six seasons. Gonzaga is looking to make the round of 16 for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs have a six-game winning streak.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Idaho8.com

Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat ’21 champ Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points and eighth-seeded North Carolina beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bears wiped out a 25-point deficit, but the East Region’s top seed never could get ahead at the end. North Carolina’s Brady Manek had 26 points before getting ejected because of a flagrant foul midway through the second half. That was right after his 3-pointer had given the Tar Heels their largest lead. Armando Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who improved to 26-9. Adam Flagler had 27 points for Baylor, which finished 27-7.
FORT WORTH, TX
Idaho8.com

Houston guard Edwards no stranger to NCAA stage, spotlight

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Houston’s Kyler Edwards has NCAA Tournament experience. A ton of it. The senior guard will play in his 10th tournament game Sunday when the Cougars take on Illinois in the South Region with a Sweet 16 spot up for grabs. Edwards went to the national title game as a freshman at Texas Tech and spent three seasons there before transferring to Houston. He’s helped the Cougars navigate through losing their top two players to season-ending injuries. Now his tournament experience is paying dividends for a Houston that made the Final Four a year ago and could get there again.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Auburn’s NBA talent vs Miami’s experience for Sweet 16 spot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Auburn and its NBA-ready talent will go up against Miami’s old-school experience for the spot in the Sweet 16 on Sunday night. The Tigers’ 6-foot-10 Jabari Smith and 7-1 Walker Kessler will look to put on another show against the Hurricanes. The two are projected as first-round NBA draft picks and each had a double-double in Auburn’s first-round NCAA Tournament win. Miami is led by 24-year-old Charlie Moore, playing at his fourth school in six years. The Hurricanes have six players with four or more years of college hoops experience. Moore hit two winning free throws Friday for Miami to advance.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Smith’s 26 points help UCF to first-ever win over Florida

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Brittney Smith came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points and lead No. 7 seed UCF past in-state rival Florida 69-52 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It was UCF’s first-ever win over the Gators in program history after 26 consecutive losses. Diamond Battles added 18 points and Masseny Kaba had 14 for the Knights. Nina Rickards had 17 points and Zippy Broughton added 12 point for an injury-riddled Florida. The Gators played the second half without center Faith Dut, who went down just before halftime with a right leg injury. Florida also was without leading scorer Kiara “Kiki” Smith and forward Jordyn Merritt, who were both injured during the SEC Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Utah women raining 3-pointers heading into Texas matchup

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Utah’s offensive philosophy is pretty simple. Some baskets count more than others so the Utes might as well fire away from the 3-point line. Utah made 15 3-pointers against Arkansas in the first round to earn the No. 7 seed Utes a second-round matchup Sunday with No. 2 Texas. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in Spokane, Washington. The long ball has been the specialty for Pac-12′s highest scoring team all season and the Utes plan to keep firing away against one of the toughest defensive teams in the country.
AUSTIN, TX

