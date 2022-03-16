ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

1-point gap: Liverpool closes on City with 9th straight win

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Liverpool hasn’t been this close to Manchester City in three months. The gap is down to one point in a Premier...

Troubled Chelsea into FA Cup semis; Arsenal wins in league

Chelsea’s players are managing to maintain their on-field focus amid a troubling period for the club. It’s now six straight wins since Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich announced he’d be selling the London club. Chelsea swatted aside second-tier Middlesbrough in a 2-0 win Saturday to reach the FA Cup semifinals. Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech scored the first-half goals that were celebrated by a smaller-than-normal pocket of visiting fans inside the Riverside Stadium because of sanctions imposed on Abramovich. In the Premier League, Arsenal won 1-0 at Aston Villa to move four points clear of fifth-place Manchester United in the race to finish in the Champions League positions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bayern routs Union 4-0, Hertha gets 1st win in 2022

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win against Union Berlin. Bayern star Robert Lewandowski scored twice to take his league tally to 31 goals in 27 games. Kingsley Coman and Tanguy Nianzou scored the other goals as Bayern moved further clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund, which visits Cologne on Sunday. Hertha Berlin won its first game of 2022 in Felix Magath’s first game as coach despite his absence due to a coronavirus infection. Marvin Plattenhardt set up three goals for Hertha to climb out of a direct relegation place in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim.
SOCCER
Leclerc takes pole for Bahrain GP ahead of champ Verstappen

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has stunned Formula One champion Max Verstappen by taking a brilliant pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Verstappen was .015 seconds ahead of Leclerc on the last time split but the Red Bull star lost time to finish .123 seconds behind as his old teenage karting rival clinched his 10th pole position. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton made up ground for Mercedes on his final run but starts from fifth behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. in third. Hamilton says “Those guys ahead of us are on another level at the moment.”
MOTORSPORTS

