Bird flu alert after 13 animals die at Derbyshire nature reserve

After eating leftover food in his fridge, which triggered a potentially deadly disease, a 19-year-old student had to get both of his legs and and all ten fingers amputated.In a YouTube video posted by Chubbyemu, Bernard Hsu, a doctor and YouTube creator, details the results of a case from The New England Journal of Medicine, which was first reported in March 2021.According to this study, a patient was admitted to the paediatric intensive care centre (PICU) “because of shock, multiple organ failure, and rash”. His pain first started 20 hours before he was admitted and shortly after he “ate rice,...
