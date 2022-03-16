ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird flu alert after 13 animals die at Derbyshire nature reserve

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet owners are being advised to keep their animals on leads after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at a nature site in Derbyshire. Erewash Borough Council said testing on one of the 13 swans and Canadian geese found...

www.bbc.co.uk

#Bird Flu#Dead Birds#Swans
