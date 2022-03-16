ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Families of Parkland massacre victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction

By Associated Press
Mourners hug by a memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. Getty Images

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or wounded in a 2018 Florida high school massacre over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

Attorneys for 16 of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and some of those wounded previously announced in November that they had reached a monetary settlement with the government over the FBI’s failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre. The 17th family chose not to sue.

The government’s announcement Wednesday said the settlement resolves 40 cases connected to the shooting for $127.5 million. The settlement does not amount to an admission of fault by the United States, according to a Justice Department news release.

About five weeks before the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting, an FBI tip line received a call saying a former Stoneman Douglas student, Nikolas Cruz, had bought guns and planned to “slip into a school and start shooting the place up.”

“I know he’s going to explode,” the caller told the FBI.

But that information was never forwarded to the FBI’s South Florida office and Cruz was never contacted. He had been expelled from the school a year earlier and had a long history of emotional and behavioral problems.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. He will receive either a death sentence or life in prison after a penalty trial that is scheduled to start in April.

MarketWatch

Russian military slog in Ukraine a ‘dreadful mess’ for Putin

The signs are abundant of how Ukraine frustrated Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a swift victory and how Russia’s military proved far from ready for the fight. A truck carrying Russian troops crashes, its doors blown open by a rocket-propelled grenade. Foreign-supplied drones target Russian command posts. Orthodox priests in trailing vestments parade Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag in defiance of their Russian captors in the occupied city of Berdyansk.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Biden warns Xi of ‘consequences’ if China aids Russia amid Putin’s war on Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Friday offered a warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders discussed Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, according to the White House. “He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” the White House said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Federal labor board seeks to force Amazon to reinstate fired worker

NEW YORK — A federal labor board is seeking the reinstatement of an Amazon employee who was fired after leading a protest in the early days of the pandemic calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon AMZN warehouse in the New York borough of Staten Island, helped lead the protest outside a warehouse in April 2020. Frank Kearl, Bryson’s attorney, said while off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Russian general killed after Ukrainian forces destroy command post in Kherson

Another Russian general has been killed in Ukraine, the country’s military claimed Saturday, the fifth senior leader to fall since the invasion began 23 days ago. Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev, commander of the 8th army of the southern military district, was killed when Ukrainian armed forces destroyed a command post at an airfield in Kherson, a port city in southern Ukraine, officials said.
MILITARY
