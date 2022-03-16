ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semtech stock rises as results, earnings outlook exceed Street view

By Wallace Witkowski
 4 days ago

Semtech Corp. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the analog semiconductor maker’s results and earnings outlook exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Semtech

SMTC,

+4.13%

shares rose as much as 5% after hours, following a 5.4% rise in the regular session to close at $66.66.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.8 million, or 53 cents a share, compared with $34.4 million, or 53 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were 70 cents a share, compared with 51 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Revenue declined to $190.6 million from $194.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 69 cents a share on revenue of $189.3 million.

Semtech forecast earnings of 72 cents to 80 cents a share on revenue of $195 million to $205 million for the first quarter, while analysts had estimated 70 cents a share on revenue of $211.3 million.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

