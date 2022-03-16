ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lennar stock rises more than 2% after Q1 profit tops views

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Lennar Corp.

shares rose more than 2% in the extended session Wednesday after the home builder reported first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations and said its "strong sales" reflected ongoing strength in the housing market. Lennar said it earned $503.6 million, or $1.69 a share, in the first quarter, compared with $1 billion, or $3.20 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Lennar earned $2.70 a share. Revenue rose 16% to $6.2 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lennar to report adjusted EPS of $2.60 on revenue of $2.6 billion. "Our sales pace remained strong and consistent throughout the quarter, while strong traffic to our welcome home centers and website suggests that demand remains strong for the foreseeable future," Chairman Steve Miller said in a statement. Margins were strong even as materials costs and wages have increased, he said. Deliveries were "constrained" by supply-chain disruptions but were in line with the guidance given at the beginning of the quarter, he said. Lennar increased its guidance on full-year deliveries and gross margins, saying it expects to deliver about 68,000 homes, up from guidance of 67,000 homes.

Benzinga

Lennar Stock Gains After Q1 Results Beats Expectation

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16.5% year-over-year to $6.20 billion, beating the consensus of $6.08 billion. Deliveries increased 2% Y/Y to 12,538 homes; New orders increased 1% Y/Y to 15,747 homes; new orders dollar value increased 19% Y/Y to $7.8 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.70,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Lennar forecasts strong Q2 profit on soaring demand for homes

(Reuters) – U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp on Thursday forecast current-quarter profit above Street estimates, as strong demand for costlier homes continue to buoy its performance amid the supply challenges faced by the industry. Lennar, which beat first-quarter revenue estimates a day earlier on soaring home prices, also lifted its...
BUSINESS
