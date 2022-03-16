ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 4 days ago
Terrence Horan

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B

BRK.B,

-1.19%

rose 1.07% to $336.11 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+0.49%

rising 2.24% to 4,357.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.14%

rising 1.55% to 34,063.10. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $334.58, which the company reached on March 15th.

Trading volume (5.8 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 5.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

