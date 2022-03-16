ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So, who might be Donald Trump's running mate?

By Chris Cillizza
 2 days ago
Donald Trump hasn't announced whether he is going to run for president again in 2024, but he seems to have decided one thing: Mike Pence wouldn't be his running...

Gloria Saul
3d ago

He won’t need a running mate he will have a cell mate. Satan is the only one he would expect to be a running mate. I’m positive he is going to jail

Jose Higuera
3d ago

Many people have enough of the Orange clown. January 6 is day to remember people who is in love with him is the one who keep doing a writing about him

Ronnie Rouse
2d ago

The only place he should be running is running for his life in the penitentiary he degrades the image of America around the world!

The Independent

Former Trump aide fails miserably in an on-air quiz about congressional district she’s running in

Former US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus appeared on local radio in Nashville earlier this week to participate in a quiz for local congressional candidates to showcase their knowledge of the district.Problem was, Ms Ortagus didn’t appear to have any.Asked on the programme to name the three interstate highways that run through the district, Ms Ortagus struck out. She didn’t know which country music star operates a popular winery in the district, nor did she know the famous NASCAR driver who has a car dealership there. She couldn’t name the four living Tennessee governors, and didn’t know that the town...
The Independent

The myth that won’t die: Why do Republicans keep insisting Michelle Obama could run in 2024?

At the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend, a straw poll speculated Democrats’ 2024 nominee. And in a peculiar twist, the leading candidate was not incumbent President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. Rather, CPAC attendees said that the leading candidates were former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, with Ms Clinton receiving 22 per cent and Ms Obama receiving 17 per cent of votes. Only 14 per cent of conservative attendees said Mr Biden would run.Similarly, Monica Crowley, a former Treasury Department official in the Trump administration, praised Ms Obama. “For all of these people who...
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama would put Republicans 'in a very difficult position' if she ran for president because she is 'popular AND immune to criticism', former Trump aide warns

A former Trump administration official this weekend floated the possibility of Michelle Obama succeeding President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee, warning that the former first lady would be a formidable opponent to the GOP. 'If [Democrats] were to run Michelle Obama, that would put us in a very...
Washington Post

A strange new defense of Trump’s coup effort is both wrong and dangerous

Ever since Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, we’ve heard endless variations of a particularly pernicious claim: Trump and many GOP voters really believed the election was stolen from him. This helps explain the ferocity of the Jan. 6 violence, we’ve been told, even if it doesn’t justify it.
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
Axios

Tim Scott responds to Trump's praise of Putin

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) during an Axios event Wednesday responded to former President Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, saying "there is nothing smart" about invading another country. Yes, but: Scott stopped short of criticizing Trump for referring to Putin as "very savvy" and for referring...
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
