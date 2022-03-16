ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Activists Speak Out A Year After Deadly Shootings Targeted Asian Americans

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryDBL_0ehMBP8S00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida activists are speaking out on the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting rampage by a lone gunman that took the lives of eight people at three Atlanta-area spas. Most of the victims were Asian-American women.

Those activists are also expressing concerns amid a surge in attacks against Asian American Pacific Islanders since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020. The organization, Stop AAPI Hate, says there have been nearly 11,000 incidents nationwide.

While Miami-Dade and Miami Police tell CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that there have been no racially-motivated attacks against Asian Americans reported in recent memory, the activists say they are on guard.

Winnie Tang, who says she founded the Miami-Dade County Asian-American Advisory Board in 1997, says “I think in the back of my mind I always want to be careful. When I walk out of my car and people identify me as being Chinese, I always look back around to see if something suspicious is going on.”

”What is most important at this time is to remember and mourn for the people who lost their lives in Atlanta,” she said. “It is so sad when someone will go to work and never find a way home. What we want to do in this community is not tolerate any hate against anybody. We want to work together to build better relationships to understand each other. I think one thing is true in Miami-Dade County is that we have a very diverse community.”

Tang emigrated from China to the U.S. in 1978.

Tai Vaz emigrated from Thailand to the U.S. in 1980. She is a member of the Miami-Dade County Asian-American Advisory Board and is also Vice President of the Asian American Federation of Florida. On June 2, in North Miami Beach, she will take part in a seminar to help curb hate crimes and violence nationwide against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.

She said, “I am worried but I also have some comfort knowing that the police authorities are working very closely with is, the police department, Homeland Security and the Department. I think we are moving in the right direction. It’s sad not just because they are Asians but it is sad that this can happen to anyone. This should not be happening.”

Tony Delarosa, 32, is a racial equity strategist whose parents were born in the Philippines.

He said, “I am not worried so much about Miami-Dade County, but I am when I go to New York City. As you know, that is the hotbed for the attacks, so I always have to have a plan when I am going out into the community and on using the subway. Instead, I get an Uber.”

He has some words for those committing the crimes.

“The first question is why are you doing this? What purpose are you serving?” he asked. “You have to think about where you are coming from.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

‘People Creating An Act Of War’: Victim’s Grandfather Speaks Out On ‘Upsetting’ Deadly Shooting On Palmetto Expressway

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A victim’s grandfather is speaking out after one man was killed and another was wounded during a shooting on the Palmetto Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Floyd Grier told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that his 20-year-old grandson, Dante Collins Banks, was driving a red Nissan Altima when the shooter fired at him. Grier said, “I am sad about what happened to him. This is my grandson. I don’t want anything to happen to him. When I saw him in the hospital, he was wearing a bandage, so I don’t know if he was shot in the chest or the stomach.” Jackson Memorial Hospital...
HIALEAH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Asian Americans#Asian People#Hate Crime#South Asian#Cbsmiami#Asian American#Aapi#Cbs4#Chinese
Daily Mail

US Census MISCOUNTED the population by 18.8 million people in 2020: More black people, Latinos and Native Americans went underreported this decade than the last

The 2020 U.S. census undercounted the population by 782,000 people as 18.8 million residents were miscounted, with black people, Latinos and Native Americans going underreported, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The census had reported that the total U.S. population in 2020 was 323.2 million, up 5 percent from 2010,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cornell University accused of failing Uyghur student after Chinese classmates walk out over genocide debate

Cornell University has been accused of “denying the existence” of a Uyghur student who asked a US Member of Congress about genocide during a guest lecture, prompting a mass walkout by her Chinese classmates.Fulbright scholar Rizwangul NurMuhammad, whose brother Mewlan has been detained in the Chinese province of Xinjiang since 2017, told The Independent she felt she was being “intimidated and humiliated” after speaking up about persecution of Uyghurs, and that the Ivy League university had failed to support her.The walkout occurred during a seminar delivered by Rep Elissa Slotkin via videolink to around 100 students from the Cornell Institute...
COLLEGES
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
China
The Guardian

Are white Christians under attack in America? No, but the myth is winning

Every evening, Fox News tells a story about America. It’s a story about how traditional American values are being undermined by radical leftists – how marginalized populations actually account for a huge portion of the country, and that they want to take America from white Christians. These radicals are atheists, Muslims, Jews. They are people of color, vegans, coastal city dwellers and, of course, Democrats.
RELIGION
Axios

The rise of white nationalist Hispanics

Nick Fuentes, identified as a "white supremacist" in Justice Department filings, made headlines last week for hosting a white nationalist conference in Florida. His father is also half Mexican American. The big picture: Fuentes is part of a small but increasingly visible number of far-right provocateurs with Hispanic backgrounds who...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio serves as a brown face of white supremacy

It should come as no surprise that there are several Latino male white nationalists who have gotten disproportionate attention in recent years, but in a country that keeps misunderstanding why the U.S. Latino community is nowhere near close to being a monolith, it is critical to examine how this notion of Latino white nationalists still feels strange to some.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Two billionaire Putin pals stand to make a killing from delivery app Getir in US cities serving up 1,500 grocery items from bananas to filet mignon in 10 minutes while Russian president tries to starve Ukrainians

As Russian strongman Vladimir Putin tries to starve Ukrainians by laying siege to cities across the country, two of his oligarch pals hope to make a fortune by delivering food to Americans. Vladimir Potanin and Arkady Volozh, both among the richest men in the world, are investors of a controversial,...
ECONOMY
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
53K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy