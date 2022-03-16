Chamber celebrates 4 Montgomery County trailblazers in women’s history

Former Montgomery County Judge Edie Connelly laughs beside Nelda Luce Blair as she speaks in a panel discussion on women’s history month during a The Woodlands/North Houston Chapter luncheon with The Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in The Woodlands. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

March is Women’s History Month and in that honor the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce chose to celebrate local trailblazers.

Wednesday’s event brought together four Montgomery County women who have helped blaze a trail in their own way for future generations. On the panel was Nelda Luce Blair, founding chairman of The Woodlands Township; Edie Connelly, a retired justice of the peace; Bonnie Hubert, CEO of ONE Way Life Coaching; and Rita Wiltz, the executive director of the local non-profit organization Children’s Books on Wheels.

The panelists discussed their backgrounds and history, how they became (and remain) trailblazers, the challenges and obstacles they faced and how they overcame them, and their advice for the next generation. Their diverse backgrounds taught them all different lessons, and led them down different paths, but all four could speak to the ways that being a woman had impacted their work.

“To this day I’m the ‘only woman’ on a number of things, but you know what, that’s okay,” Blair said. “Because being a woman is such a different, unique, way handling things.”

Blair was the only woman to graduate from her law school, although her cohort started with four other women. As a female lawyer she faced sexism in the courtroom numerous times, including when a judge told her that instead of trying her case she should be home making babies. But she learned to let comments like this go, “like water off a duck’s back,” and her own advice to future generations was to not take any guff, but to not themselves too seriously either.

Growing up, Wiltz, a Black woman, integrated her school in the fifth grade, and has been a strong advocate for the Tamina community and residents in need ever since. She saw first-hand how access to basic needs affected children and their education. Now, through Children’s Books on Wheels she helps connect children to books, but she also connects residents to the services they need.

“I will go to North, South, East, West Montgomery County going in and helping families to see what they need, as a nonprofit should,” Wiltz said. “If you’re not there to help, then why be there?”

Wiltz’s advice to future generations was to remain open minded but stay true to your morals and values. For her, knowing your history is an important part of knowing who you are too.

When Connelly was turned down a job as a law enforcement officer because she was a woman, she filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and won. She already had law enforcement experience and she needed a job. Connelly eventually became the first female juvenile crimes detective here in Montgomery County, and later she became an elected Justice of the Peace, beating out nine opponents.

“Because, you know, women are so good at that,” Connelly said of being made the juvenile crimes detective, then moving on to investigate sexual offenses and domestic violence. “I think that’s true though, to be honest with you. I think that women empathize with those particular topics, in way that most men — not all men — but most men may have difficulty with.”

As a small statured woman, Connelly’s advice to future generations was to not let others define what you are capable of, and to read a diverse array of media to form your own opinion.

Hubert helps women, especially working mothers, let go of the guilt that comes with not being able to do it all and instead find time to do what they love. She is currently writing a book about this topic that helps working mom’s re-prioritize, delegate, and learn how to accept help.

“The book is really to help women, professional women, business owners, or in any field really, that are trying to do everything and they’re not feeling like they measure up,” Hubert said. “I want to really just help women to see that they do not have to blaze their trails alone.”

When thinking about the event’s theme, trailblazer, Hubert said what came to mind for her was all the trailblazers that came before her, and the community that helped her while she blazed her own. Her advice to the next generation is to stop trying to do it all by themselves.

The Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce The Woodlands/North Houston chapter meets each Wednesday, and hosts several business related workshops throughout the year. More information can be found at the organization’s website, ghwcc.org .

