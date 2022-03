When Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson started studying dolphins at the US Navy's marine mammal program, she wasn't expecting to turn the food pyramid on its head. Venn-Watson, a veterinary epidemiologist who's worked in public health with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the dolphins she worked with lived a pretty good life. They go out into the ocean each day, come back to hang out and live, on average, 50% longer lives than dolphins in the wild. But, as is true with humans, more aging dolphins means more opportunity for age-related health conditions, including chronic inflammation, high cholesterol and symptoms of metabolic syndrome. And some dolphins have a smoother time growing old than others.

WILDLIFE ・ 10 DAYS AGO