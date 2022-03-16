ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photographer remembers James Brown at Rikers

Cover picture for the articleJames Brown performed a concert for inmates...

St. Louis American

A&E Networks to premiere “James Brown: Say It Loud,” documentary in 2023

Documentaries about some of the greatest talents in music seem to be a trending hotbed at the moment and the Godfather of Soul James Brownis next in line to have his story told. In a four-part documentary special, A&E Networks will display Brown’s career from the very beginning. “James...
MOVIES
Ledger-Enquirer

While in Columbus, icon James Brown made a decision that would change his life forever

Fifty-two years ago this month, music icon James Brown made a decision in Columbus that would change his life forever. The Godfather of Soul came to town for a concert in March 1970. Shortly before the performance, he fired his band and replaced them with a young cover band called the Pacemakers and led by Cincinnati brothers Bootsy and Catfish Collins, according to Songfacts.com.
COLUMBUS, GA
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Williams’ Husband: Meet Jim Skrip, Plus Look Back At Her Previous Two Marriages

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanessa Williams’ current husband, Jim Skrip and her two ex-husbands, Rick Fox and Ramon Hervey II. Vanessa Williams shot up to stardom after she was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. The 58-year-old then went on to pursue a career as an actress, singer and producer. She has found success both on the stage and the screen. She has starred on Broadway in Into The Woods and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and will be returning to the stage this may in POTUS. She’s also known for her on-screen credits in Ugly Betty, Shaft and Desperate Housewives. Through it all, she has been married multiple times, which she spoke about in an essay with Glamour.
RELATIONSHIPS
Idaho8.com

Prosecutors vowed 2 years ago to examine singer James Brown’s death. Newly released documents show they did very little

On February 12, 2020, Jacque Hollander sat in a conference room on the third floor of an Atlanta courthouse and told prosecutors she thought James Brown had been murdered. District Attorney Paul Howard listened, took notes, and accepted a green plastic bin full of items that Hollander said were corroborating evidence. The DA said his investigators would look into her claims about Brown’s death.
CELEBRITIES
James Brown

