Minneapolis, MN

New George Floyd Exhibit Opens At Mill City Museum

By Kate Raddatz
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s been almost two years since the murder of George Floyd. It sparked protests, rioting, and conversations around racial justice.

Regina McCombs, a photojournalism and visual communications senior fellow at the University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism, was tasked with helping to narrow down 500 photographs from that time to 54 of them for an exhibit called Documenting a Reckoning: The Murder of George Floyd.

“They all have these moments that just grab you,” McCombs said.

The idea for the exhibit first came from a freelance photographer who was there the days after George Floyd’s death.

The exhibit shows the hours leading up to Floyd’s murder, all the way to the trial and conviction of Derek Chauvin.

Some of the images are taken by award-winning photographers from national publications. Others by people in the community.

“We’ve got a photographer from National Geographic right next to a photo from a community photographer,” McCombs said.

McCombs says she hopes people leave with a sense of how that time changed the community and also change that still needs to happen.

The exhibit, put on by the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Historical Society, at Mill City Museum runs March 17 through June 5. It is free to the public.

There will also be an opening reception on April 1 from 6-8 p.m. that will include a panel discussion led by photographers featured in the exhibit.

Comments / 35

Me
2d ago

Where are the photos of him breaking into a pregnant woman’s home and robbing her at gun point? Where are the photos of him being high out of his mind? Where are the photos of him passing counterfeit bills?

Reply(7)
32
Dexter Harrison
2d ago

Any photos of his criminal activity? SHAME ON YOU for making him a hero. He offered nothing good to the world.

Reply(4)
27
The Man With the Golden Gun
3d ago

We’re are the photos of him in jailWe’re are the photos of the court documents

Reply
19
 

CBS Minnesota

Educators Say They’re Hopeful A Deal Is Near In Minneapolis Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday marked day nine without school in Minneapolis. Educators say they’re hopeful they can reach a deal as we near the end of the second week of the strike. Teachers rallied outside the Governor’s residence, using words like promising when talking about the ongoing mediation. It’s the first real movement we’ve heard from the negotiating team. They rallied in St. Paul because they say they want public education better funded by the state, saying the budget surplus could be used to fund education. They also say Minneapolis schools are Minnesota schools and what is happening with their contract impacts...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Educators, School District Still $213M Apart On Day 8 Of Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is the eighth day without school for more than 28,000 Minneapolis students. Educators gathered at the Minneapolis Center for Adult Learning on East Lake Street for a large rally late Thursday afternoon. Hundreds of educators also marched through the streets of downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Raucous Minneapolis striking teachers rally stretches for blocks on East Lake St – 8th day of strike . Two sides remain very far apart pic.twitter.com/wrWLmfy9My — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) March 17, 2022 For families, the disruption has been difficult. The American Indian Center on East Lake Street is one of several places offering free lunches for students. WCCO spoke with parent Lumhe Sampson, who was picking up food for their child. “That’s the highlight of any trip, right? Like when the kids eat free [laughs]! But also, of course, it’s a space for them to be able to run around,” Sampson said. “They have pent-up energy, especially being at home, and you run out of things to do.” Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers are still $57 million apart on wages. And for the overall spending and cost of the two proposals, they are $213 million apart.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Is The Significance Of Pi?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The calendar says it’s time to dig into a popular dessert and celebrate math. Pi Day, March 14, honors the formula’s starting numbers of 3.14. But it quite literally is more than just a few digits. The are many ways to celebrate the holiday takes, from enjoying sweet treats like pie, to rocking a shirt bearing the Greek letter. University of Minnesota sophomore Ella Krauel wore her pi shirt on her way to her applied linear algebra class. “I’ve always really liked pi. I just thought it was neat and kind of a fun term,” she said. Scot Adams, a math professor...
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

Mac-Groveland Neighborhood Ranked Minnesota’s Best Place To Live

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s not a large section of St. Paul, but it’s certainly the most desirable, according to a new ranking of the best places to live in Minnesota. Niche says homeowners should seek out St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland, stretching from the Mississippi River to Ayd Mill Road between Summit and Randolph Avenues. In addition to being the location of Macalester College, the area is also lauded for its “dense suburban feel” along with “a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.” The website Niche said that the neighborhood is home to “many young professionals” and “residents tend...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Street Renamed For John Cheatham, City’s 1st Black Fire Captain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis is officially renaming a street Thursday after one of the city’s first black firefighters. Captain John Cheatham Avenue runs parallel to Minnehaha and Hiawatha. It’s between 34th and 43rd Streets. Cheatham was born into slavery in Missouri and moved with his family to Minnesota after the Emancipation Proclamation. He became a fire captain with Minneapolis in 1899 and died in 1918. Records from that far back aren’t airtight, but historians generally believe he was the first Black person to hold that position in the city. As a young man, he worked at Fire Station 24 in a redlined neighborhood. (credit:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Owamni, 3 Minneapolis Chefs Named James Beard Finalists

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Minneapolis restaurant and three of the city’s chefs have been named finalists for James Beard Awards. Owamni, chef Sean Sherman’s restaurant along the Mississippi River that aims to offer a “decolonized dining experience” with Indigenous food, is one of 11 finalists for Best New Restaurant. Owamni’s website shows reservations are booked nearly a month out. Sherman, Jorge Guzmán of Petite León and Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen are all up for Best Chef: Midwest. The James Beard Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the culinary industry. The winners for each category will be announced on June 13 at a ceremony in Chicago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Week With A New Concern: Makeup Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis students have missed five days of classes as the teachers strike continues with no sign of a resolution in sight. The teachers union and the district are negotiating salaries, class sizes and mental health support for student, but now they have a new concern to add to the list: makeup days. On Monday, hundreds rallied outside Minneapolis Public Schools’ district office in support of educators holding the picket line. Greta Callahan, the president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, said there was some progress in talks over the weekend, as district officials offered contract language in regard class...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate Unanimously Approves Southwest Light Rail Audit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate voted unanimously Monday to approve an audit of a more than $2 billion light rail line that’s been marred by delays and huge cost overruns since the transit project broke ground in 2019. The bill allocates $200,000 to the Legislative Auditor’s office to conduct a special review of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project, which is shaping up as one of the most expensive public works projects in state history. The audit will include evaluations of project costs and overruns, changes to the project schedule, the qualifications of project management staff and quality...
MINNESOTA STATE
