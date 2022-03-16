Missing 33-Year-Old Mother’s Death Ruled As Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The death of 33-year-old Ashley Carlson has been ruled an accident by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office.

Carlson was last seen near Hinckley in September, and her remains were discovered in November near Lake Lena.

The medical examiner said she was injured when she got caught in a tree. The cause of death was determined to be the combined effects of methamphetamine and positional asphyxia.

A Duluth-based investigation firm said in November it received over 70 calls to its tip line from community members, which they said were helpful in finding Carlson.