ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steve Nash explains how Cam Thomas has improved in rookie season

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SQYr_0ehM7TCN00
Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has shown promise at times on the court this season, and head coach Steve Nash believes that is because the rookie has expanded his offensive game.

Thomas entered the NBA draft known as a tremendous scorer. He led all freshmen in scoring last season at LSU, averaging 23 points per game. He also had the most 20-point outings (22) since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

The pure-scoring skills Thomas brings can be valuable for the Nets, but the 27th pick must develop other areas of his game, something Nash detailed on Tuesday.

I think Cam has really made some growth with understanding to play he has to do a few things that he hasn’t been asked to do before. He has to really lock in defensively to the game plan and make as few mistakes down there as possible. I think, offensively, understanding that he has gotta be a playmaker, too. If it is all scoring in this league, especially as a 6-foot-3 guard, you better be making shots at a very elite level.

Thomas, in 57 games, is averaging 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19 minutes per game. He is one of eight rookies with at least one 30-point game this season and recently had a stretch in which he scored in double figures in nine consecutive games.

Thomas’ scoring ability has certainly been on display. Nash and the Nets believe Thomas is a talented scorer, but need him to take the next step in his offensive evolution in order to stay on the court.

We know he is a talented shot-maker and scorer but he has also to play cat and mouse with the defense and make passes and reads so that it is not all or nothing. I think he has been terrific at being open to that change and showing that he has the talent to pass the ball and that he can really grow into that type of combo guard that can facilitate and make plays for teammates.

Thomas has earned high praise from his teammates and coaching staff. He has stepped up in various stretches to lead the Nets and has shown that he can make big contributions in the second unit when called upon.

The team knew Thomas would need development to expand his game and it appears that work is starting to pay off. With the help of Nash and the rest of the team, it may only be a matter of time before Thomas can take the next step in his development.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Jason 'White Chocolate' Williams Retracts Kobe Comments, Calls Him Best Laker Ever

Jason "White Chocolate" Williams felt the heat for saying Kobe Bryant is not a top-five all-time Laker -- and, now, he's retracting his statement, officially deeming the Black Mamba L.A.'s G.O.A.T. The former point guard says he misunderstood the question on the "Players Choice" podcast last week when he said...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Steve Nash
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Rant Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is trending for what he said about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving following the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Irving was unable to play in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center,...
NBA
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Lsu
fadeawayworld.net

2005-06 NBA Scoring Leaders: Kobe Bryant Beat Allen Iverson And LeBron James

The 2005-2006 season featured a few firsts. Kobe Bryant won his first scoring title, Dwyane Wade won his first championship, and Chris Paul was new to the NBA, where he won Rookie of the Year. There was some redundancy as Kevin Garnett was a rebounding champion, while Steve Nash won his second straight MVP.
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bradenton Herald

Scottie Barnes Discusses Taking on LeBron James & Getting a Ball Whipped at Him

There was nothing Scottie Barnes could do. He'd gone all out for a loose ball, trying to chase down a missed floater, when LeBron James fought him to the ground. Now, he looked up, helplessly as James gave him his Welcome to the NBA moment. The 18-time NBA All-Star cocked the ball back with his sights set on Barnes.
NBA
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Advanced Stats Show That LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Can't Play Together: LeBron Has A Plus-Minus Of -87 With Westbrook This Season

Russell Westbrook coming to the Los Angeles Lakers was always going to be a bit of a gamble but no one knew exactly how difficult the situation would get for the player as well as the franchise. His production has fallen off a cliff in Los Angeles, as Russ simply isn't able to contribute to his teams the way he always has in his career. And his play might be affecting the only player on the team that's actually been excellent.
NBA
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Contacted The Seahawks: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. Since taking a knee, pregame, in protest of systemic, racial and ethnic inequality; opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league that he once helped a carry a team to a Super Bowl in, have been few and far between.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Becomes The Only Player In NBA History With 30K Points, 10K Rebounds, And 10K Assists

LeBron James has been the most durable superstar in NBA history. James is playing in his 19th season and is still a superstar and one of the best players in the entire league. While James and his team are struggling to get a win, it is not for a lack of trying on LeBron’s end. And last night, James made a little more history to add to his legacy in the NBA.
NBA
FanSided

NBA at 75: Lessons from OG Vince Carter

Why Vince Carter’s final season as an Atlanta Hawk, and his years as a veteran mentor, mean just as much as prime Vinsanity did. He stepped onto the court for the first time in the 2019–20 season, donning a white Atlanta Hawks uni with bright red and neon green lettering — a loud contrast against his grizzled, old guy look.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nets' Cam Thomas (back) questionable Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas (back) is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic. Thomas has played under 10 minutes in four straight games. His participation on Tuesday is largely irrelevant for fantasy purposes. Thomas is averaging 5.1 minutes over the last four contests.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

86K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy