Dodgers Sign Former All-Star Third Baseman

Wichita Eagle
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers continue to add MLB veterans to their player pool to help strengthen a bench that was lacking punch at times last season. LA signed former Kansas City infielder Hanser Alberto to a contract this past weekend and on Tuesday, they signed...

Springfield News Sun

Reds trade two former All-Stars to Mariners

Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez combined to hit 55 home runs last season. One day after the Cincinnati Reds traded one of their best pitchers, Sonny Gray, they have dealt two of their best hitters, who also have been two of their most popular players for years. The Reds traded outfielder...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Rockies, Kris Bryant Talk Is ‘Real': MLB Rumors

Rockies, Kris Bryant talk is 'real' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumors connecting former Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant to the Colorado Rockies continues to billow. A day after reports that the Rockies were "aggressively pursuing" the 2016 MVP and talks had reached the "ownership level," Mark Feinsand...
MLB
Lancaster Online

Dodgers begin spring training as Freddie Freeman speculation continues to swirl

PHOENIX — Usually, Major League Baseball's offseason hot stove plays out behind the scenes, with executives operating in the shadows and news leaking out slowly on social media. On Monday, however, free-agent speculation took center stage at Camelback Ranch during the Dodgers' first official workout of spring training. Just...
MLB
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Phillies Reach Agreement With Veteran Slugger Kyle Schwarber: Reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper didn’t shy away from voicing his opinion on wanting the Phillies to add another big bat to the lineup. Well, the reigning MVP got his wish on Wednesday. The Phillies have reached an agreement with veteran left fielder Kyle Schwarber, according to multiple reports. The Athletic reports the deal is four years with an average annual value of just under $20 million per year. Schwarber, 29, fills a much-needed hole for the Phillies in the outfield. He’s a significant upgrade over Andrew McCutchen after Philadelphia declined his option last year. Schwarber declined his option with the Boston Red Sox last fall to become a free agent. Schwarber adds a powerful left-handed hitter to a Phillies lineup already featuring Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins. With the Red Sox and Washington Nationals last season, Schwarber hit 32 homers and recorded 71 RBIs. Schwarber also set career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. He’s hit at least 25 homers in four of his past five seasons, and he’ll have a good chance to continue that in hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park. On Tuesday, the Phillies signed relievers Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.
MLB
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: Rockies ‘Aggressively Pursuing' Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant

Rockies 'aggressively pursuing' Kris Bryant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Add another team to the list of suitors for ex-Cubs cornerstone Kris Bryant. According to multiple reports, the Rockies are expressing interest in Bryant, with MLB Network's Jon Heyman reporting Monday Colorado is "aggressively pursuing" the 2016 MVP. The...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Getting to Know Pitching Prospect Hyun-il Choi

The Dodgers have a storied history of scouting and developing international players, especially pitchers – from Fernando Valenzuela to Hyun Jin Ryu, and everyone in between. LA minor leaguer Hyun-il Choi is hoping to be the next international impact arm for the Dodgers. The Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett...
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Padres and Red Sox Now In On Freddie Freeman

View the original article to see embedded media. In this baseball world, nothing is certain except death and taxes and waiting for Freddie Freeman to sign a new contract. The superstar free agent, appears to still be reviewing his options. Three teams that were previously vying for Freeman have seemingly...
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

Five New Faces To Join Dodgers’ 2022 Broadcast Team

Familiar sportscasters Jessica Mendoza and José Mota slated to join the Dodger booth along with former players Adrián González, Eric Karros and Dontrelle Willis. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday the addition of five new broadcasters that are expected to serve various roles on the 2022 Spectrum SportsNet L.A. broadcast and studio teams, the AM 570 L.A. Sports radio broadcast and the Spanish broadcast on KTNQ 1020 AM.
MLB
