ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Committee of the Red Cross Spokesperson Jason Straziuso joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the growing humanitarian needs in Ukraine, especially in areas besieged by...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

A Russian state TV employee stormed the set of a broadcast to denounce Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A Russian court has fined her 30,000 rubles and she may face criminal prosecution under a law that carries sentences up to 15 years in prison. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev to discuss her protest and Russian propaganda. March 15, 2022.
PROTESTS
TMZ.com

Russian Soldiers Execute Civilian with His Hands Up

Here's a new low for Vladimir Putin's monstrous minions -- drone footage shows Russian soldiers opening fire on an unarmed civilian as he was attempting to surrender. The video, obtained by a German TV station, shows the Ukrainian man driving down a road when he spots Russian soldiers in a tank. The man pulled over and put his hands in the air but it didn't stop the Russians from executing him.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats

March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry. Bulgaria gave 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country and Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats. Latvia and Estonia expelled three each.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

