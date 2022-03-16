ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore, PA

Toll Hikes Take Effect On 5 Jersey Shore Bridges

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286Lau_0ehM4TAA00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll have to pay more to get to some shore towns this summer. The tolls just went up on five bridges, including the Townsends Inlet Bridge.

It now costs $2 for passenger vehicles to cross the bridge.

The tolls will increase by another 50 cents a year for the next two years.

The other bridges with the higher tolls are the Middle Thorofare Bridge, Grassy Sound Bridge, Corsons Inlet Bridge, and Ocean City-Longport Bridge.

This is the first toll hike on the bridges since 2009.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

PennDOT picks construction group for bridge-tolling project

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has picked a consortium of companies to manage construction on as many as nine major interstate bridges, upgrades on the aging spans that are to be paid for by tolls under the administration's current plan. Wolf's Department of Transportation selected the group from among three finalists,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jersey Shore, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Jersey Shore, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Historic Lighthouse Shined-Up In Months-Long Restoration On Jersey Shore

Barnegat Lighthouse will close to visitors for the next seven months as the Department of Environmental Protection begins a $1.3 million restoration of the historic lighthouse, New Jersey officials said. The lighthouse closes for construction on Monday, March 14, according to DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. Construction work through October...
TRAVEL
Cat Country 107.3

Watch Disney World Guests Splash In Flood Waters Like Jersey Shore

If there's one thing you can expect when you visit New Jersey's beaches, it's that if there's more than a few inches of rain expected in the forecast, prepare for flooding. Dozens of videos can be seen on social media every year of the inches upon inches, heck, even feet upon feet of water the residents have to deal with every time it rains heavily at the Jersey Shore. Even shoobies and bennies may have to navigate their way through some water if they pick the wrong date for a beach day.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Five Bridges
CBS Philly

Washington Township, Uber Partner To Offer Residents Free Rides Home On Saint Patrick’s Day

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The pandemic has kept Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations pretty low-key for the past two years. But this year, bars are open and eager to welcome the crowds back. One local town is working with bar owners and other businesses to make sure people get home safe after celebrating. Washington Township Saves Lives is back. In a partnership with rideshare company Uber, township residents at participating bars and restaurants can get a free Uber ride to their homes in Washington Township. “It’s a terrific program. From the beginning, we knew that this is something we had to bring into...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

SEPTA, PATCO See Ridership Increases As Gas Prices Drive Philadelphians Off Roads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices are bad now and they’re expected to get worse. AAA estimates the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.33. In Pennsylvania, it’s worse, at $4.45. The lowest prices in the Delaware Valley appear to be in Dover, Delaware. But it’s not cheap enough to keep drivers on the road. Gas prices are having a ripple on just about every industry, but not everyone is upset about these record-breaking prices. With gas prices wreaking havoc on wallets across the country, Philadelphians are looking at other ways to get from point A to B. “The other day I went...
DOVER, DE
WTOP

Federal funds will help shore up bridges in danger of collapse, lawmakers say

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation said Monday that an infusion of federal infrastructure funds makes it less likely that the state will experience a catastrophic bridge failure like the one that occurred in Pittsburgh on Jan. 28.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NJ.com

Jersey Shore landmark Lucy the Elephant undergoing $2M makeover

Drills, saws, and grinders could be heard buzzing and whirring through the ocean air on a recent weekday in Margate as Lucy the Elephant — the prized Jersey Shore attraction — undergoes a major facelift. The six-story elephant — known as the tallest roadside attraction in the nation...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WWD

Employees and Companies Air Views on Public Safety

Click here to read the full article. With public safety becoming an increasing concern in several major U.S. cities, some residents, workers and commuters are becoming more conscious of their surroundings. The homicide rate increased last year in 22 major American cities by 5 percent compared to 2020, according to the Council on Criminal Justice. Some companies are taking heed. Amazon revealed last week that it was temporarily relocating employees from its downtown Seattle office to a nearby location, following an uptick in crime in the area. The 1,800 workers there still have the option of working remotely.More from WWDThey Are...
CBS Philly

2-Year Anniversary Of COVID-19 Lockdown, Stay-At-Home Orders In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday marks two years since COVID-19 forced Philadelphia to go on lockdown. On March 16, 2020, the City of Philadelphia halted all non-essential business activity and government services. A stay-at-home order also went into effect. Essential workers began making their heroic sacrifices. Statewide shutdowns also began ramping up in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. More than 5,000 people in Philadelphia have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire In National Park, Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in National Park, Gloucester County. Chopper 3 was live over the scene Wednesday along Crozier Avenue near the Delaware River. Authorities say the fire is on the property of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The fire has scorched several acres so far. BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a wildfire at the US. Army Corps of Engineers in Gloucester Co., at Crozier Ave near the Delaware River. No injuries have been reported. Watch @CBSPhilly for the latest. pic.twitter.com/7VTvuOGwbt — Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) March 16, 2022 There are no injuries.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Jersey Shore amusement park operator hikes seasonal pay again, fearing worker shortage

A busy summer combined with a worker shortage is a recipe Jersey Shore attractions are wary of. Amid expected low staff numbers, Morey’s Piers, which operates amusement parks in the Wildwoods, announced Monday it would increase seasonal worker pay to up to $16.50 an hour. Like last year, perks will include free access to amusement rides and water parks, as well as discounts on rides and food for friends and family.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Atlantic City Press

Where to find NOLA’s best culinary creations at the Jersey Shore

A few weeks ago, on a whim, I decided to join Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick on a trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. It was the first Mardi Gras since 2020, as last year’s event was canceled for COVID-related reasons, meaning the city was alive and electric and ready to celebrate like never before.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy