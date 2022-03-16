Toll Hikes Take Effect On 5 Jersey Shore Bridges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll have to pay more to get to some shore towns this summer. The tolls just went up on five bridges, including the Townsends Inlet Bridge.

It now costs $2 for passenger vehicles to cross the bridge.

The tolls will increase by another 50 cents a year for the next two years.

The other bridges with the higher tolls are the Middle Thorofare Bridge, Grassy Sound Bridge, Corsons Inlet Bridge, and Ocean City-Longport Bridge.

This is the first toll hike on the bridges since 2009.