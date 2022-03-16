Senate Passes Sunshine Protection Act

(AP/WBOC)- A salvage team and naval architects are working together to figure out how to free a cargo ship stuck in the Chesapeake Bay. The Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Hong Kong-flagged ship is not blocking any navigation, unlike its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which got stuck and blocked traffic for days in the Suez Canal nearly a year ago. The Ever Forward went aground outside the main navigation corridor, the Craighill Channel. The Craighill Channel is estimated to be approximately 50-feet deep. The ship was traveling outside of the channel and somehow managed to get stuck in water that was about 25-feet deep.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO