Congress & Courts

Senate Passes Sunshine Protection Act

By Doug Cortese
WBOC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. - Changing the clocks twice a year could be a thing of the past. The U.S. senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday which would make daylight saving time permanent. Supporters of the bill say more daylight during the evening would help businesses by giving more time to consumers...

