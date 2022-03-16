ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man accused of fatally stabbing Asian woman in Chinatown apartment refuses to attend arraignment, court says

By Julia Jacobo, Aaron Katersky, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Assamad Nash, the 25-year-old man accused of brutally stabbing an Asian woman to death in her apartment, refused to attend his arraignment on Wednesday, according to the court. On Feb. 13, police found Christina Yuna Lee, 35, stabbed dozens of times after a neighbor who...

The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
