ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Final Vesper Concerts of Season Promise to Be Memorable With a Rare Musical Treat, Kristi Treu Chats

By KIOS
kios.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo concerts remain in this season of the Vesper Concert Series, and they are going to be great! First, on March 19th, Sybarite5’s “Groove Machine” show. Making their first post-pandemic return to...

www.kios.org

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Free Tickets to Present Music Concert

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s “Ablaze” concert. In partnership with the Milwaukee Art Museum and Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Present Music will premiere a new work commissioned by Daniel Kidane as part of a program that explores themes of identity. Kidane, whose music draws on his Eritrean and Russian heritage as well as his eclectic London upbringing, will be joined by No-No Boy, a multimedia project by Vietnamese-American artist Julian Saporiti who blends folk storytelling and archival imagery to tell the hidden history of Japanese internment camps in WWII America.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Register Citizen

Wilton Candlelight Concerts music group to present pianist

The Wilton Candlelight Concerts music group will be presenting pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin on Sunday, March 20 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church. The group will open its 74th season with Hamelin in a program of music by famed composers Bach, Prokofiev, Scriabin and Beethoven. More information is available...
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Great musical innovator set for south Shropshire concert

One of folk music's great innovators is coming to south Shropshire at the end of the month. Martin Carthy, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2014 is set to appear at SpArC Theatre in Bishop's Castle on Thursday, March 31. The venue...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Groove Machine
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Williams’ Husband: Meet Jim Skrip, Plus Look Back At Her Previous Two Marriages

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanessa Williams’ current husband, Jim Skrip and her two ex-husbands, Rick Fox and Ramon Hervey II. Vanessa Williams shot up to stardom after she was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. The 58-year-old then went on to pursue a career as an actress, singer and producer. She has found success both on the stage and the screen. She has starred on Broadway in Into The Woods and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and will be returning to the stage this may in POTUS. She’s also known for her on-screen credits in Ugly Betty, Shaft and Desperate Housewives. Through it all, she has been married multiple times, which she spoke about in an essay with Glamour.
RELATIONSHIPS
WTHI

Enjoying music at the Beloved Concert

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sunday full of music and history, that is what this Wabash Valley city enjoyed this afternoon!. The Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra hosted the concert "Beloved" in conjunction with the Vigo County Public Library's 2022 Big Read Program. The Big Read book of the year is...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Journal-News

Fitton Center concert to showcase the music of Miles Davis

HAMILTON — The Fitton Center will celebrate one of the greatest musicians and jazz albums of all time — “Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue” with an upcoming Jazz & Cabaret series concert. “Jazz is one of the great cultural icons of the United States, and...
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Yale Daily News

Yale School of Music reopens to the public with “New Music New Haven” concert

Large performances at the Yale School of Music will reopen to the public Thursday with the second “New Music New Haven” concert of the semester. The concert forms part of the “New Music New Haven” series, which takes place three times per semester and solely features pieces composed by students and faculty at the Yale School of Music. The audience will hear music from faculty composer Martin Bresnik and Matiss Cudars MUS ’23, Julián Fueyo MUS ’23, Sophia Jani MUS ’22, Udi Perlman MUS ’26, Harriet Steinke MUS ’22 and Benjamin Webster MUS ’23.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Montana Talks

Country Music Legend Announces Billings Concert

Bocephus is coming to Billings. Country music icon Hank Williams Jr. announced today (Tuesday) that he will return to the Magic City this spring for a show at MetraPark. According to the press release, Hank Jr. will join Lainey Wilson at First Interstate Arena on Friday, May 27, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, March 11 at 12 noon.
BILLINGS, MT
Stereogum

Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

If you hang around Aimee Mann’s Instagram, you’ll come across lots of hand-drawn comics. One four-panel illustration posted today appeared to announce that Mann was dropped from her opening slot for Steely Dan’s summer tour because “it seems like they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?” Mann added within the comic: “As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks.”
MUSIC
WLOX

Happening March 20th: "Mission Through Music: A Concert"

There’s nothing like 460 screaming kids to provide a rock-star welcome. That’s what Waveland Elementary School gave to NFL player Justin Hardee on Friday. Pascagoula prepares for the business of medical marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman says getting medical marijuana dispensaries in...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy