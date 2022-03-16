The Fed raised rates, but can it catch up with inflation?

(New York, NY) -- Interest rates are expected to be raised today for the first time in more than three years. The Federal Reserve has previously said it's a necessary move to help combat record levels of inflation. The Fed has been allowing for massive amounts of credit to help curb fears of a possible global recession caused by the pandemic. The anticipated quarter of a percentage point hike will have Americans seeing higher credit card and mortgage rates.
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
The U.S. has sent a letter to the United Nations warning that Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a potential military occupation, according to a report. The letter was sent from Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. Representative to the...
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Russia has paved the way for domestic airlines to appropriate hundreds of foreign-owned planes trapped in the country, after foreign registries suspended certification of planes leased by Russian airlines.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
WASHINGTON — Jared Isaacman, a billionaire and astronaut, may be the only American individual to own a MiG-29 — the Russian-built fighter jet line that has become the center of an international diplomatic conundrum in the global effort to aid Ukraine. And as one of only a tiny...
The governor of Minnesota has made a surprise announcement that could line the pockets of thousands of people. As inflation surges to record levels, Governor Tim Walz has a plan to send direct stimulus payments. The direct payments would soften the blow people are feeling at the pump. Democrats in...
Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
Music stocks that had been pummeled in recent months received a respite on Wednesday (March 16) after the Federal Reserve moved to combat inflation and soaring economy by raising the federal funds rate from 0.25% to 0.50%. The federal fund rate is the benchmark rate for inter-bank loans and borrowing costs for credit cards, mortgages and auto loans. Shares of Universal Music Group rose 5.0% on the day to 21.96 euros while Spotify improved 7.9% to $133.58 and Warner Music Group climbed 1.4% to $35.47.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Federal Reserve increased its baseline rate which means the federal interest rate will rise by a quarter of a percent to a half of a percent. “The higher rates because they will slow demand because they will fight inflation,” Daria Sevastianova, University of Southern Indiana associate economic professor explained. “That’s the […]
Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
Their economies rocked by conflict, Russian and Ukrainian authorities have deployed different tactics to defend their weakened currencies, with varying degrees of success. Volodymyr Lepushynskyi, director of monetary policy at the Ukrainian central bank, said officials had a plan already prepared in case of conflict.
