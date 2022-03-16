The Fed raised rates, but can it catch up with inflation?

(New York, NY) -- Interest rates are expected to be raised today for the first time in more than three years. The Federal Reserve has previously said it's a necessary move to help combat record levels of inflation. The Fed has been allowing for massive amounts of credit to help curb fears of a possible global recession caused by the pandemic. The anticipated quarter of a percentage point hike will have Americans seeing higher credit card and mortgage rates.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO