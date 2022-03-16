ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Fed raised rates, but can it catch up with inflation?

bransontrilakesnews.com
 3 days ago

The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates amid...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Fed Expected To Raise Interest Rates Today

(New York, NY) -- Interest rates are expected to be raised today for the first time in more than three years. The Federal Reserve has previously said it's a necessary move to help combat record levels of inflation. The Fed has been allowing for massive amounts of credit to help curb fears of a possible global recession caused by the pandemic. The anticipated quarter of a percentage point hike will have Americans seeing higher credit card and mortgage rates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Fed Raises Interest Rates to Contain Inflation: Here's What This Means for You

In response to accelerating inflation, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points for the first time since 2018. The Fed also projects six additional rates hikes throughout 2022. Raising interest rates is a key step to combatting skyrocketing inflation, which is at a 40-year high, and will jumpstart the process of rate increases for credit cards, mortgages and other loans.
BUSINESS
KTLA

Fed launches interest rate hike to fight inflation

The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year. The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Ukraine#Cnn#The Federal Reserve#Fed
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us

President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
FOREIGN POLICY
Metro International

Fed finally moves against inflation with rate hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year’s end in a newly aggressive stance against inflation that will push borrowing costs to restrictive levels in 2023.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dow gives up gain after Fed raises rates and signals more hikes coming this year

The S&P 500 rallied for a second day, hitting the highs of the session on a report that Ukraine and Russia are making strides toward a peace agreement. Federal Reserve announced at the conclusion of its two-day meeting Wednesday that it will increase short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, a well-telegraphed move by the central bank as it seeks to control surging inflation.
STOCKS
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
Billboard

After Months Declining, Music Stocks Tick Up as Fed Raises Interest Rate

Music stocks that had been pummeled in recent months received a respite on Wednesday (March 16) after the Federal Reserve moved to combat inflation and soaring economy by raising the federal funds rate from 0.25% to 0.50%. The federal fund rate is the benchmark rate for inter-bank loans and borrowing costs for credit cards, mortgages and auto loans. Shares of Universal Music Group rose 5.0% on the day to 21.96 euros while Spotify improved 7.9% to $133.58 and Warner Music Group climbed 1.4% to $35.47.
BUSINESS
WEHT/WTVW

Fighting inflation through rate hikes raises concern

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Federal Reserve increased its baseline rate which means the federal interest rate will rise by a quarter of a percent to a half of a percent. “The higher rates because they will slow demand because they will fight inflation,” Daria Sevastianova, University of Southern Indiana associate economic professor explained. “That’s the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
POLITICO

More than three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package.

Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Conflict wounds Russian and Ukrainian currencies

Their economies rocked by conflict, Russian and Ukrainian authorities have deployed different tactics to defend their weakened currencies, with varying degrees of success. Volodymyr Lepushynskyi, director of monetary policy at the Ukrainian central bank, said officials had a plan already prepared in case of conflict.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy