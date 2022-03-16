ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Good luck with that’: Governor responds to Russian lawmaker demanding US give back Alaska

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCEKk_0ehLu0Zw00

(NEXSTAR) – A Russian lawmaker has reportedly demanded America return Alaska to his country amid U.S.-led sanctions against Russia. He also asked for Fort Ross, located in California, as part of his requested “return of all Russian properties.”

Speaking on an evening talk show Sunday, Oleg Matveychev, a member of the Russian parliament, listed off his country’s future demands, The Daily Beast reports .

Moran, Marshall going to Europe, react to Zelenskyy

“We should be thinking about reparations from the damage that was caused by the sanctions and the war itself, because that too costs money and we should get it back,” Matveychev reportedly said. “The return of all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States, and so on.”

When asked if that included Alaska and Fort Ross, Matveychev agreed.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy responded to Matveychev’s comments, saying, “Good luck with that!”

“Not if we have something to say about it. We have hundreds of thousands of armed Alaskans and military members that will see it differently,” Dunleavy wrote on Twitter .

Alaska’s Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski echoed Dunleavy, tweeting a GIF saying her state returning to Russia would “never, ever, ever happen!”

According to the Alaska Public Lands Information Centers , a Russian expedition arrived in Alaska in 1741, thousands of years after scientists say the first people came after crossing the Bering Land Bridge. In April 1867, the United States purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million in gold.

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

Fort Ross, about 90 miles north of San Francisco, was home to a Russian-American Company settlement between 1812 and 1841, according to a description of the now-historic state park’s webpage . It was later sold off after officials decided to leave the colony.

The U.S. is among more than 30 countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of Western businesses have also changed their dealings with Russia, causing an even greater economic strain on the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

House passes bill to end normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

(The Hill) – The House on Thursday passed a bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus as the U.S. and its allies tighten the economic vise on the Kremlin. Lawmakers voted 424 to 8 in favor of legislation to raise tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and give President Biden power to impose even stricter import taxes on […]
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
KSNT News

Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Public Media#Ukraine#Europe#Russian#Nexstar#Alaskans#Twitter#Republican#Gif#Sci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
KSNT News

KSNT News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy