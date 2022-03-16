ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police search for person who stabbed woman multiple times

By Iris Bekker
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

Dallas police are looking for the person who stabbed a woman Wednesday morning.

The woman was found bleeding in an apartment parking garage on Blackburn Street just after 7 am. Police say the 31-year-old victim had been stabbed multiple times and is now in critical condition.

Police are hoping to identify and speak with a person of interest seen earlier with the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com .

KRLD News Radio

