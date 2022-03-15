ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobias Harris praises former Sixers guard Markelle Fultz, young Magic

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Philadelphia 76ers finished a sweep of the Orlando Magic on Sunday thanks to the heroics of Tobias Harris in overtime. He knocked down a 3 from the corner to lift Philadelphia, 116-114, in overtime.

Harris had a big game, 26 points, but some attention was given to the young and pesky Magic and former Sixers guard Markelle Fultz. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft had eight points on 3-for-6 shooting. He knocked down a 3 and finished with 11 assists and four rebounds off the bench for Orlando.

It was Fultz’s sixth game after returning from an extended absence caused by a torn ACL he suffered early in the 2020-21 season.

“Markelle’s always somebody that has the sky’s the limit with his talent coming back from injury, but I love his game just because of resilience,” said Harris. “When you see him out there moving, he’s moving with the same explosiveness and same power that he had before the injury. You really don’t see that in a lot of guys, but in the minutes that he was out there playing, he looked comfortable.”

Besides the play of Fultz, the rest of the Magic have given the Sixers problems. Philadelphia won all four matchups, but it had to scrap and claw to win. Harris acknowledged that while singling out Fultz.

“What game back is that for him? A couple games back?” Harris asked. “Yeah, so he’s just gonna continue to find rhythm and find balance. He’s a young talent and a great young talent, and, honestly, the whole Orlando team has a lot of young talent and a lot of great pieces for sure.”

