Sixers star Joel Embiid will play vs. Cavaliers despite back soreness

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
As the Philadelphia 76ers get set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday on the road, they will have their star big man out on the floor in order to try and bounce back from a tough loss at home on Monday.

After originally being listed as questionable for the contest due to back soreness, star big man Joel Embiid will play against the Cavaliers. The big fella did take a hard hit on Monday when Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green fouled him at the rim. Green was called for a flagrant-1 on the play while Embiid was on the ground for a bit grabbing at his back.

With 15 games left, it is good for the Sixers to have Embiid out there. Granted, they do have a game plan for rest in order to prepare him and James Harden for the playoffs, but the Sixers also want to have these guys all on the same page in order to succeed on the floor. They are able to do that by playing together and understanding how they can succeed.

Tip off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is set for 7 p.m. EDT.

