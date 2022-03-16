Proscia and Siemens Healthineers Expands Global Reach of Digital Pathology

– UPMC, a Pittsburgh-based healthcare provider and insurer, announced it is expanding its strategic partnership with Kyruus to further optimize patient access. – UPMC has been a Kyruus customer since 2019 and now will be directly investing in the company and collaborating on the future development of Kyruus’ ProviderMatch platform. Last year, UPMC expanded its relationship with Kyruus to enable consumers to find care and book appointments — directly into the health system’s electronic health record — within a single experience using ProviderMatch DirectBook. The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO