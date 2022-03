Click here to read the full article. There comes a day when any major dude will tell you that… you’re off the tour. Aimee Mann revealed Wednesday that she’s been dropped from a Steely Dan tour that she had been announced to join this summer. “No one is entirely sure why,” she wrote, “but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?” Mann dropped the news within one of the four-panel cartoons she has recently ben posting on Instagram to document her life, and subsequently followed it up with a handful of Twitter replies about the unexpected severance. The...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO