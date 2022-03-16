The Fed raised rates, but can it catch up with inflation?

Related
CNET
Fed Raises Interest Rates to Contain Inflation: Here's What This Means for You
In response to accelerating inflation, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points for the first time since 2018. The Fed also projects six additional rates hikes throughout 2022. Raising interest rates is a key step to combatting skyrocketing inflation, which is at a 40-year high, and will jumpstart the process of rate increases for credit cards, mortgages and other loans.
Fed launches interest rate hike to fight inflation
The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year. The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, […]
Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
Fox News
US doesn't stand 'a fighting chance' if Russia and China combine cyber tech, former Pentagon official says
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
Fox News
US warns it has information that Russia has a 'kill list' of Ukrainians after military occupation
The U.S. has sent a letter to the United Nations warning that Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a potential military occupation, according to a report. The letter was sent from Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. Representative to the...
Zelensky says he has officially applied to make Ukraine a member of the European Union
"I'm sure it's feasible," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his social-media platforms alongside photos of him signing the documents.
Millions to receive $1,657 Social Security payment in ONE WEEK – but only if you were born on one of these 10 dates
MILLIONS of retirees will get Social Security payments worth up to $1,657 next week. Benefits will be sent on March 16 to eligible Americans born between the 11th and 20th of the month. Seniors between the 20th and 31st of the month will get their next SS benefit on March...
Putin is so angry about Ukraine's resistance to his invasion that he might launch a more aggressive attack, Western officials warn
Russian troops are facing strong resistance in Ukraine, with US officials telling reporters that Putin may go to extremes to break the deadlock.
Russia sets plan to steal $10 billion worth of foreign planes held in the country
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia has paved the way for domestic airlines to appropriate hundreds of foreign-owned planes trapped in the country, after foreign registries suspended certification of planes leased by Russian airlines.
MSNBC
There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us
President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
An American who owns a MiG-29 isn't sure the fighter jets would help Ukraine much
WASHINGTON — Jared Isaacman, a billionaire and astronaut, may be the only American individual to own a MiG-29 — the Russian-built fighter jet line that has become the center of an international diplomatic conundrum in the global effort to aid Ukraine. And as one of only a tiny...
New $500 direct payments could go out to thousands under proposal – see if you would qualify
The governor of Minnesota has made a surprise announcement that could line the pockets of thousands of people. As inflation surges to record levels, Governor Tim Walz has a plan to send direct stimulus payments. The direct payments would soften the blow people are feeling at the pump. Democrats in...
Metro International
Fed finally moves against inflation with rate hike
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year’s end in a newly aggressive stance against inflation that will push borrowing costs to restrictive levels in 2023.
CNBC
Dow gives up gain after Fed raises rates and signals more hikes coming this year
The S&P 500 rallied for a second day, hitting the highs of the session on a report that Ukraine and Russia are making strides toward a peace agreement. Federal Reserve announced at the conclusion of its two-day meeting Wednesday that it will increase short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, a well-telegraphed move by the central bank as it seeks to control surging inflation.
Koch Industries breaks silence on Russia operations — and says it will continue to operate its two glass factories there
Koch Industries, the Wichita, Kan., company run by billionaire Republican megadonor Charles Koch, broke its silence on plans for its Russia operations on Wednesday — and said it would continue to operate its two glass-manufacturing facilities there. The company, which is bucking the trend of U.S. companies withdrawing or...
Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.
Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
Billboard
After Months Declining, Music Stocks Tick Up as Fed Raises Interest Rate
Music stocks that had been pummeled in recent months received a respite on Wednesday (March 16) after the Federal Reserve moved to combat inflation and soaring economy by raising the federal funds rate from 0.25% to 0.50%. The federal fund rate is the benchmark rate for inter-bank loans and borrowing costs for credit cards, mortgages and auto loans. Shares of Universal Music Group rose 5.0% on the day to 21.96 euros while Spotify improved 7.9% to $133.58 and Warner Music Group climbed 1.4% to $35.47.
POLITICO
More than three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package.
Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
Iowa U.S. Senators propose bill mandating disclosure of total interest on student loans
(The Center Square) – College students would learn the estimated total interest they would pay on a education loan before they take it out if a law proposed by Iowa’s U.S. senators becomes law. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, joined Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, in proposing the measure to address student loan debt. Currently, law does not require disclosing the total interest amount that a...
US weekly real estate update
As home-buying season kicks off, average mortgage rates exceeded 4%—their highest levels since May 2019, Freddie Mac announced Thursday. To help you stay current on the market, ZeroDown compiled a weekly real estate market report using data from Redfin. Statistics are as of the four weeks ending March 13. Metros with more than 50 homes sold during this time period were considered for metro-level rankings for each statistic. Mortgage applications...
