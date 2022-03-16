ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fed raised rates, but can it catch up with inflation?

The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates amid uncertainty over the war in Ukraine. CNN's Matt Egan reports on the timing and how the hike may be coming too late to put out the "inflation fire."

CNET

Fed Raises Interest Rates to Contain Inflation: Here's What This Means for You

In response to accelerating inflation, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points for the first time since 2018. The Fed also projects six additional rates hikes throughout 2022. Raising interest rates is a key step to combatting skyrocketing inflation, which is at a 40-year high, and will jumpstart the process of rate increases for credit cards, mortgages and other loans.
KTLA

Fed launches interest rate hike to fight inflation

The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year. The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, […]
MSNBC

There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us

President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
Metro International

Fed finally moves against inflation with rate hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year’s end in a newly aggressive stance against inflation that will push borrowing costs to restrictive levels in 2023.
CNBC

Dow gives up gain after Fed raises rates and signals more hikes coming this year

The S&P 500 rallied for a second day, hitting the highs of the session on a report that Ukraine and Russia are making strides toward a peace agreement. Federal Reserve announced at the conclusion of its two-day meeting Wednesday that it will increase short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, a well-telegraphed move by the central bank as it seeks to control surging inflation.
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
Billboard

After Months Declining, Music Stocks Tick Up as Fed Raises Interest Rate

Music stocks that had been pummeled in recent months received a respite on Wednesday (March 16) after the Federal Reserve moved to combat inflation and soaring economy by raising the federal funds rate from 0.25% to 0.50%. The federal fund rate is the benchmark rate for inter-bank loans and borrowing costs for credit cards, mortgages and auto loans. Shares of Universal Music Group rose 5.0% on the day to 21.96 euros while Spotify improved 7.9% to $133.58 and Warner Music Group climbed 1.4% to $35.47.
POLITICO

More than three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package.

Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
Wyoming News

Iowa U.S. Senators propose bill mandating disclosure of total interest on student loans

(The Center Square) – College students would learn the estimated total interest they would pay on a education loan before they take it out if a law proposed by Iowa’s U.S. senators becomes law. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, joined Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, in proposing the measure to address student loan debt. Currently, law does not require disclosing the total interest amount that a...
Wyoming News

US weekly real estate update

As home-buying season kicks off, average mortgage rates exceeded 4%—their highest levels since May 2019, Freddie Mac announced Thursday. To help you stay current on the market, ZeroDown compiled a weekly real estate market report using data from Redfin. Statistics are as of the four weeks ending March 13. Metros with more than 50 homes sold during this time period were considered for metro-level rankings for each statistic. Mortgage applications...
