ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mr. Mayor - Episode 2.03 - Trampage - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"TRAMPAGE" ORIGINAL 03/29/2022 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the midst of...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Vella Lovell promotes NBC’s ‘Mr. Mayor.’

Actress Vella Lovell joined us live to promote the return of NBC’s sitcom “Mr. Mayor.” Season 2 kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. “Mr. Mayor” is a workplace comedy, focusing on the relationships within an incredible ensemble. The show “celebrates L.A.” As chief of staff, Mikaela (Vella Lovell) has learned to appreciate both the city and the […]
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.15 - Welcome To The Remodel - Press Release

“Welcome to the Remodel” – After months of crashing with Malcolm and Marty, Calvin and Tina finally reveal the impressive results of their major home renovation. Also, Dave and Gemma decide it’s time to have “the talk” with Grover, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 14 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Blacklist - Episode 9.14 - Eva Mason - Press Release

04/01/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Red continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Drescher
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.11 - Desking - Press Release

“Desking” – When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the teachers band together to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Mr. Johnson provides comforting life advice to Gregory; and later, the teachers finally meet Jacob’s boyfriend, Zach, who joins in to help stop the students “desking,” when “Abbott Elementary” airs TUESDAY, MARCH 29 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
spoilertv.com

Unbroken - Scott Bakula To Star In NBC Pilot

Former Quantum Leap star Scott Bakula is returning to NBC as the lead of ranch drama pilot Unbroken (working title), which he also will executive produce. Bakula will play Ash Holleran, a retired saddle bronc rodeo champion who’s desperate to hold on to the California ranch that’s been in his family for generations. With neighbors encroaching, and his winery and trail riding businesses barely turning a profit, Ash and his extended family will be forced to dig deep to find a road back to the life they once knew.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.17 - The Strangest Affair of All Time - Press Release

“The Strangest Affair of All Time” – When Murray goes out of town, Jane Bales (Leslie Grossman) attempts to make a power grab at the Ottoman Empire, forcing Beverly to retaliate. Meanwhile, Adam is thrilled to learn that Dave Kim (Kenny Ridwan) also plans to attend NYU. The excitement is short-lived when Adam weighs the cost of his popularity after the two agree to be college roommates on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.17 - A Solo Peanut, A Social Butterfly And The Truth - Press Release

“A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth” – Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace). Also, George Sr. and Mary are caught in the middle of Meemaw and Dale’s breakup, and Georgie comes clean to Mandy, on the 100th episode of the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 31 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Call Me Kat - Episode 2.13 - Call Me a Kingbirdie - Press Release

"CALL ME KAT" - (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. MAX GETS A SONGWRITING GIG ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, MARCH 31, ON FOX. Max gets a job writing a song for a social media savvy teenage popstar that doesn't go as well as he planned. Meanwhile, Phil and Oscar convince Kat to join their bowling team in the all-new "Call Me a Kingbirdie" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, March 31 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-214) (TV-14 D, L)
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.17 - Inappropriate Nakedness - Press Release

“Inappropriate Nakedness” – Bob and Abishola decide her mother has officially overstayed her welcome when Ebunoluwa starts renovating Bob’s guest room. Also, when Abishola and Kemi hatch a plan to have a spirit speak to Ebunoluwa from beyond the grave, Abishola gets more information about her mother than she bargained for, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, March 28 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lottery
spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 12.16 - Guilt - Press Release

“Guilt” – Frank, Baker, Garrett and Gormley experience feelings of guilt when Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenish Hadera), an officer they briefly worked with at 1PP, is shot after Frank reassigned her for not meshing with their team. Also, Eddie, Danny and Baez investigate a man’s murder after Eddie and her partner respond to an altercation between the victim and a neighbor, and Anthony finds himself at a crossroads when he’s offered a promotion that strains his relationship with Erin, on the 250th episode of the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spoilertv.com

S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.15 - Donor - Press Release

“Donor” – When hospital employees are targeted by a gunman, the SWAT team races to find a grieving father whose son was denied a kidney transplant. Also, Hondo searches for evidence to prove his theory of the culprit behind an alarming rise in Los Angeles stash houses, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, March 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Lina Esco directed the episode.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Black-ish - Episode 8.10 - Young, Gifted And Black - Press Release

“Young, Gifted and Black” – When Dre and Bow get a note that Devante may be falling behind at his private school, they expect he is being discriminated against because he is the only Black student in class. But during their visit to his classroom, they realize there may be more to it, and gravely overstep in one of his school projects. At home, Junior is still coping with heartbreak, and Jack and Diane enlist Charlie to cheer him up on an all-new episode of “black-ish,” airing TUESDAY, MARCH 29 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.12 - Common Ground - Press Release

CORDELL RIDES TO SAVE HIS FAMILY RANCH – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) reaches a breaking point with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) who sets her sights on revenge and the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally hit a fever pitch. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Maya Vyas (#212). Original airdate 3/31/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Peaky Blinders - Episode 6.03 - Gold - Press Release

As Ruby is rushed into hospital for urgent treatment for consumption, Tommy is more convinced than ever that his family has been cursed. He sets out on a journey to a gypsy camp to discover who is responsible and how his family might be saved. Ada takes charge of the situation, instructing Arthur to round up some new recruits and head to Liverpool to deliver a warning. Stephen Graham guest stars.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.16 - Keg of Light Beer, $180 - Press Release

“Keg of Light Beer, $180” – While Tom and Marina attempt to relive their youth at a college party, Connor and Denise deal with JoJo (Tetona Jackson) potentially leaving when she gets an offer to go on a reality show. Meanwhile, Sarah considers casting her niece in the school musical on an all-new “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

All American - Episode 4.12 - Babies and Fools - Press Release

"Babies and Fools" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV) EVERYTHING IS CHANGING - With the pressure of school, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) find themselves looking forward to a fun day together, but quickly find themselves in the middle of everyone's lives at home. Laura (Monet Mazur) learns of some new information about the ongoing investigation that has Coop (Bre-Z), Patience (Chelsea Tavares) and Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) worried. Billy (Taye Diggs) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) are at odds as to who is best for the job, and neither is ready to back down. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) assumes the worst when her dad tells her he is stepping away from his hectic life at the label. Daniel Ezra directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#412). Original airdate 3/21/2022.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy