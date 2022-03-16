ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Ukrainian mothers make the hard choice to leave their country

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Two Ukrainian mothers make the hard choice to leave their country

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Jax Hudur

Science says Blue-eyed and Dark-skinned People Lived in Britain 10,000 years ago

When a team of scientists used cutting-edge technology to sequence the DNA genome of Britain’s oldest and nearly complete skeleton, they were baffled by their findings. The skeletal remains, or Cheddar Man as scientists named him, is believed to be the earliest Briton who lived about 10,000 years ago. Cheddar Man was excavated in 1903 in Gough’s Cave at Cheddar Gorge, Somerset.
MSNBC

Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon

Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon
purewow.com

15 Bucket-List Mother-Daughter Trips That Will Make You Two Even Closer

She doesn’t quite understand TikTok and you’d rather text than talk on the phone. But generational differences aside, you and your mom have more in common than you think (and those dissimilarities just feel like bonding moments waiting to happen, anyway). Whether it’s motivating each other to keep slogging up the mountain or always being game to try a new vino varietal, you’ve got to admit that you two are pretty great travel companions. Need a little inspiration for your next vacay together? Scroll on for 15 mother-daughter trip ideas guaranteed to bring you closer than ever.
MSNBC

Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?

Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?
The Independent

Woman shares husband’s reaction after creating home decor with her old contraceptive device

A woman has revealed how she used an old contraceptive device for a piece of artwork in her home.On Reddit, user WeiWeiSmoo shared an image of a hormonal intrauterine device (IUD), which is inserted into the uterus to provide long-term birth control, in a picture frame.Above the IUD, the writing in the frame reads: “In Loving Memory, 2015 - 2022.” Below the device, the Reddit user detailed the benefits of the contraceptive and how it got her through “bad mistakes.”“Seven years of valiant service to my cervix,” she wrote. “The brave little soldier has gotten me through many bad mistakes....
The Guardian

Country diary: We are standing on shifting sands

Last time I was here, the beach was packed with grey seals, and fluffy white pups were strewn in the dunes. It was bittersweet: amazing to see the thriving colony but painful to observe a group of people walking close to a youngster positioned on the path, as if an inconvenient traffic bollard had blocked their way. The seal looked distressed, thrashing, big-eyed.
One Green Planet

Blue the Sick Dog Found Covered in Spray Paint Rescued

@thedodo Happy life ❤️ #animallover #dogsofttiktok #rescue ♬ original sound – The Dodo. This poor puppy named Blue was discovered all alone on the side of the road. He was covered in spray paint and abandoned by his previous owners. When his rescuers spotted him, they knew they had to save him and clean him up. They brought him home, gave him a bath, and washed all of that horrible spray paint off his fur. Blue didn’t seem to be doing too well at first. He was panting very heavily and he had a high temperature. After bringing him to a vet, and making sure he was okay, Blue began to Blossom and his playful, energetic personality shined through. If you’re interested, you can follow Blue’s journey on his Instagram page @cappadociablue in his forever home, with his brother Bogey.
BBC

Young brothers found in Amazon after nearly four weeks

Two young indigenous boys rescued after almost four weeks lost in Brazil's Amazon rainforest have been found and taken to hospital. Glauco and Gleison Ferreira, eight and six, got lost trying to catch small birds in the jungle near Manicoré, Amazonas state, on 18 February. A local tree cutter...
Benzinga

One Ukrainian Family's Story During The Russian Invasion: 'Tears In Their Eyes All The Time'

Valentyna Zakharchuk is a Ukrainian citizen who will provide daily on-the-ground updates of the Russian invasion for Benzinga. It's the 21st day of the war. I am Sergey Zakharchuk, the father of the author. I sleep little. I fall asleep late and get up early because I just can't sleep anymore. Constant phone calls, people calling and asking for help. I think I'm even getting older.
