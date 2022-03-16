ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Roll beaten in final run of stunning racing career

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll was unable to finish his racing career with one final victory at...

William Byron wins wild NASCAR race at remodeled Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — William Byron has managed to hold off the freight train behind him, taking the checkered flag for his third NASCAR Cup victory at Atlnta Motor Speedway. The race ended with one final crash unfolding behind the winner — an appropriate finish to a thrilling, chaotic race on the reconfigured track. With new pavement and steeper banking, Atlanta fulfilled those who predicted frenzied pack racing at blistering speeds approaching those seen at Talladega and Daytona. The result was 46 lead changes among an Atlanta-record 20 drivers. Nine wrecks took out several top contenders and left a carnage of smashed-up race cars.
HAMPTON, GA
Sjolund hits 6 3s, Portland beats New Orleans at TBC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund hit a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help Portland beat New Orleans 94-73 in the first round of The Basketball Classic. Portland (19-14), under first-year head coach Shantay Legans, won the first postseason game in program history. The Pilots made 32 of 64 from the field, hit 16 of 34 from 3-point range and had 28 assists. Troy Green led New Orleans (18-14) with 17 points and Derek St. Hilaire, the team’s leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, added 14 on 4-of-18 shooting.
NBA
Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rafael Nadal beaten by Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells final

Rafael Nadal says he suffered from breathing difficulties during his straight sets defeat by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final. Nadal, 35, appeared out of sorts and quickly found himself 4-0 down before leaving the court for treatment. He looked more comfortable on his return but struggled to break...
TENNIS
Sweet 16 primer: All eyes on Peacocks after wild 1st weekend

Top seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas are in the NCAA Sweet 16. So is giant killer Saint Peter’s, which became only the third No. 15 seed to make it this far. And Coach K’s farewell tour continues as he and his Duke Blue Devils made it to the Sweet 16, too. All eight of the regional semifinal matchups are set after a wild opening weekend that saw seven double-digit seeds win in the first round and four of them move on. This is the second year in a row a No. 15 has advanced. Last year it was Oral Roberts. This time it’s Saint Peter’s, which knocked off Kentucky and Murray State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Virginia wins NCAA women’s swimming and diving title

ATLANTA (AP) — Virginia’s Kate Douglass set another American record Saturday night at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships and the Cavaliers won their second consecutive national title at the McAuley Aquatic Center. Virginia, which broke five American records and won 11 of 18 events at the four-day championships, finished with 551.5 points. Texas was second with 406 and Stanford third at 399.5. Douglass, who won the 50-yard freestyle Thursday and 100 butterfly Friday, finished the 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes 2.19 seconds — her third American record in three events at the championships. Alex Walsh, who won the 200 individual medley Thursday, took home titles in the 400 individual medley in a pool-record 3:57.2 and the 200 butterfly in a Virginia-record 1:50.79.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Coach K’s last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Duke survived a tense finish against Michigan State and extended Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run. The Blue Devils beat Tom Izzo’s Spartans 85-76 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame coaches’ bittersweet final tussle. Star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled in the go-ahead drive through contact with 2:05 left, putting the Blue Devils ahead to stay in the record-extending 1,200th win of Krzyzewski’s career. Duke reached the Sweet 16 for the 26th time under Coach K, who announced last summer that his 42nd season with the Blue Devils would be his last. Duke faces Texas Tech in the West Region semifinals.
GREENVILLE, SC
Valspar Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Another trip to the Copperhead Course and we’re checking in on the Valspar Championship payout for 2022 to see how much players get from the purse. After a wild week at THE PLAYERS Championship, the PGA Tour stayed in Florida for the next week as they headed to the vaunted Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort for the Valspar Championship with an impressive field that played out at the top of the leaderboard.
GOLF

