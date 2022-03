The draft terms of reference for the Covid-19 inquiry have been published by the government.The wide ranging terms of reference, published on Thursday, said the inquiry will examine the UK’s preparedness, public health response, intergovernmental decision making and the health and care sector response.The Covid-19 Inquiry is to be chaired by former High Court judge Lady Hallett, and will begin in the spring. The response of the health and care sector will include the management of the pandemic in hospitals, the use of “do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation” orders, the management of Covid in care homes and procurement of supplies...

