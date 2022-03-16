Community Focus: Congressional Candidate Cameron Moquin
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Cameron Moquin joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss his bid for the state’s 2nd Congressional seat and why he says he’s ready to represent Rhode Island in Congress.
Watch the full interview in the video above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0