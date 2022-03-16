ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid ‘not yet seasonal or predictable’, says WHO

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest data from the Office for National Statistics Covid-19 Infections Survey showed an increase in cases across the whole of the UK. Covid-19 is yet to settle into a “seasonal or predictable” pattern, global health leaders have said. The World Health Organisation (WHO) dismissed the notion...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Atlantic

The Pandemic Is Following a Very Predictable and Depressing Pattern

Americans, by and large, are putting the pandemic behind them. Now that Omicron is in the rearview mirror and cases are plummeting, even many of those who have stayed cautious for two full years are spouting narratives about “going back to normal” and “living with COVID-19.” This mentality has also translated into policy: The last pandemic restrictions are fading nationwide, and in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden declared that “most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely.” Other rich, highly vaccinated countries are following much the same path. In the U.K., for example, those with COVID-19 no longer have to self-isolate. It helps that these countries have more vaccine doses than they know what to do with, and a stockpile of tools to test and treat their residents if and when they get sick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant: What to know

Health officials have continued to monitor a hybrid strain of the delta and omicron coronavirus known as "deltacron." In a Wednesday media briefing, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 technical lead, said that there are currently "very low levels" of detection of the potential variant. COVID-19:...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Long Covid negatively affecting daily lives of nearly a million people

Fatigue continues to be the most common symptom, followed by shortness of breath, loss of smell and then loss of taste and difficulty concentrating. Nearly a million people in the UK say long Covid is negatively affecting their daily lives as levels of the condition climb to a record high, new figures suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Germany warns of ‘many deaths’ as COVID infections hit new records

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany’s coronavirus infection rate hit a record for the third straight day on Monday, with the renewed surge prompting the country’s top health official to issue a grim warning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

March 11 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Asia passed the milestone of 1 million coronavirus-linked deaths on Friday, a Reuters tally showed, as a spike in Omicron variant infections spreads across the region after starting in nations such as Japan and South Korea.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid pandemic is not over, expert warns as hospital admissions rise

The Covid pandemic is not over, an expert warned, amid a rise in hospital admissions and infections in older age groups.Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, sounded the alarm following the emergence of a more transmissible Omicron sub-variant.While new data indicates cases have fallen substantially since the peak of the Omicron wave in January, infections in England are increasing among those aged 55 and over.Researchers suggest this could be down to mixing between age groups after the government’s easing of restrictions, and waning protection from the booster vaccine.There has also been an increase in hospitalisations,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

